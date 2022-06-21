Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+: What Exact TIME Will It Release?

It’s been almost two months since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The project was one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year, and while it may have stumbled a little, the final project still had plenty to love. Not only that but there were tons of cameos and Easter eggs to pick up on, many of which were undoubtedly missed by most viewers upon first viewing.

For example, that sequence with America Chavez and Strange falling through various realities not only had a major HYDRA reference but also ones about Iron Man and the X-Men. Audiences can even see the Living Tribunal amongst the many backdrops.

Thankfully, for those who missed these details, fans will be able to go back and rewatch thanks to its streaming release, which happens to be right around the corner.

Ahead of its release on Disney+, the service has even put together a special collection for the titular character. The new category features all of Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearances in the MCU, aside from Spider-Man: No Way Home, in one convenient place.

When it comes to Multiverse of Madness’ release on the streaming platform, it will break a current MCU record. Its June 22 release will be the end of its 47-day exclusive theatrical run, which is the shortest gap in time between a Marvel Studios’ film theatrical debut and the streaming premiere.

But when exactly will it be available to watch for audiences worldwide?

Doctor Strange 2’s Streaming Time on Disney Plus

Marvel

When does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit Disney+?

The movie will be on the streaming service in the United States at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 22, which equates to 12 a.m. PST.

For those keeping track, that’s also the same time all of the original Star Wars and Marvel Disney+ content tends to drop onto the service.

Will Doctor Strange Have an Audience on June 22?

June 22 is going to be quite a busy day for Disney+. Not only will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be hitting the streaming service, but so will Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale and Ms. Marvel’s third episode.

It’s hard to imagine Benedict Cumberbatch’s recent Marvel outing performing better than those two more current adventures, but it certainly won’t make the service any less busy. Many might have to put some thought into the order in which they all get watched.

For those who want to wait to pick up Multiverse of Madness on physical media, that version of the film won’t be released until July 26. Though it probably won’t be hard to wait for, given how it’ll be on Disney+ in the meantime—a service most already have.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ and digital marketplaces on June 22.