Doctor Strange 2 Blu-ray and Digital Release Date Revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had fans flocking to theaters on opening weekend to see how Marvel Studios delivered on the promises of surprises, cameos, and magical action. The Multiverse-hopping adventure may not be on track to be the box office breaker or critical hit many had expected, but the overall response was fairly positive.

As Multiverse of Madness winds down its run at the box office, many are naturally beginning to wonder when they will be able to enjoy it from home. Phase 4 has certainly changed the game of the MCU at home as films now come to Disney+ simultaneously with the paid digital release.

A recent listing from Disney+ Germany confirmed the Doctor Strange sequel will come to the streaming service on June 22 - in line with the roughly 45-day theatrical release window most post-pandemic films have followed.

Now, fans have discovered when they will be able to add the film to their own collections of both digital and physical flicks.

When Does Doctor Strange 2 Release on Digital and Blu-Ray?

Movie Extras Videos shared a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promoting its digital release date as Wednesday, June 22 in advance of a Blu-ray release on Tuesday, July 26.

The digital release date adds further credence to the Multiverse-hopping adventure arriving on Disney+ on June 22, as was previously shared by the German Disney+ Instagram account.

Will Doctor Strange 2's Blu-ray Be Worth It?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has now passed its peak both in terms of attention and at the box office. Marvel's latest blockbuster has hit the $800 million mark at the box office, and fans' attention has begun turning toward the MCU's next adventures: Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder​​​​​​.

Fans will soon be able to enjoy all the shocks, horror, and action that the Multiverse-hopping adventure has to offer from home in under a month's time. As Doctor Strange 2 comes home, eagle-eyed viewers can look forward to breaking the film down in even further detail frame-by-frame as they hunt for all of Sam Raimi's hidden Easter eggs and references.

Even as physical media continues to become ever-less popular, many will still be elated to finally at Multiverse of Madness to their Blu-ray collection. As of now, Marvel Studios has made it impossible to have a complete collection of MCU releases on one's shelf as Disney has so far opted not to release its original streaming series for purchase.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing now in theaters before coming to digital retailers on June 22 and later Blu-ray on July 26.