Disney+ Reveals Doctor Strange 2’s Assembled Episode Release Date

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been a lukewarm affair for some, at the very least, audiences were able to have plenty of fun with it. From Sam Raimi’s campiness to the more horror-tinged elements of the adventure and even Scarlet Witch’s brutal rampage throughout the Multiverse, there were plenty of thrills to enjoy.

Thankfully for fans, the movie is set to hit Disney+ on June 22, so audiences won’t have to wait very long for a chance to experience it all over again. There’s even a special collection on Disney+ of projects to watch to help the time go by, which puts the master magician front and center.

But what about those that want more? Well, it looks like the Sam Raimi film will be following the recent Marvel trend of getting its own episode of Assembled—an original documentary series on Disney+ that takes fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite stories.

Doctor Strange 2’s Disney+ Documentary Special

Marvel

Disney Plus Informer shared that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will get its own episode of Marvel Studios Assembled on Friday, July 1, which is just over a week away.

While no additional details were given, it’s assumed the installment will be similar in length and content to the previous episodes of prior MCU shows and movies (between 55-70 minutes total).

Disney+ also released a new teaser promoting the release of Multiverse of Madness on Wednesday, June 22, which can be watched below:

Learning How Doctor Strange’s Magic is Made

Most will probably never tire of seeing how all of these projects get made. While the Assembled show is new to both Disney+ and Phase 4, hopefully, it will remain the norm for all of the MCU’s future endeavors.

One of the biggest parts of the movie fans will want to see more of is how the production created the Illuminati. Not only that, but seeing BTS footage of those big names interacting off-screen would blow minds across the world.

In particular, audiences want more of John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, which this special may be able to give them. It’s rather sad how quiet the actor has been on his appearance in the project, having only vaguely spoken about it once in a tweet—so this BTS special might be all there is for a while.

Speaking of wanting to see more of select characters in a project, where’s the Assembled outing for Spider-Man: No Way Home? The more Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the better.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ on June 22.