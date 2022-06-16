Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Goofs Off In New Doctor Strange 2 Blooper Reel

Elizabeth Olsen has become one of the MCU's biggest names over the last few years, most recently playing the most terrifying version of her character yet in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the Scarlet Witch made waves as this sequel's primary antagonist, Olsen's off-camera personality has shined through chats with her and her co-stars since Phase 4 started.

Following Doctor Strange 2's release, Olsen made headlines when she shared in a lie detector test that she'd never met John Krasinski, who broke the internet with his MCU debut as Mr. Fantastic. In the weeks since, both Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard spoke about their experience with her in exclusive interviews with The Direct, including Hilliard revealing that he hilariously called her "Momda" on set.

Now that her latest movie has been out for a few weeks, Olsen has gotten to open up more about her time on set and share her ideas about what the future could hold for Wanda Maximoff. Additionally, some new videos give fans something to laugh at as one of the franchise's most terrifying villains to date is featured in the latest MCU blooper reel.

Elizabeth Olsen Jokes Around in Doctor Strange 2 Bloopers

People released the first gag reel from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, featuring hilarious moments from Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen attempts to strike a pose as the villainous Scarlet Witch, exclaiming "I'm....f***ing can't get up!" when she loses her balance.

As Olsen hangs on wires and works her magic in the halls of Kamar-Taj, she's thrown off her game for a moment by a stray leaf flying right into her chin.

A bigger leaf finds its way onto Olsen's face, forcing her to try to lick it off before bursting out in laughter as she hangs in the air.

Benedict Cumberbatch lunges down toward a camera lens with a wild look on his face as he emulates action similar to a late '90s-early 2000s music video. He has a great time working his comedy magic alongside Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Wong.

Cumberbatch breaks out into a dance number a few times while shooting in the streets of New York City, showing his moves in his new Doctor Strange costume.

Olsen holds her hands up in astonishment, making them shake violently before putting them together and breathing heavily.

Gomez looks at Cumberbatch in disbelief as the film's leading actor jokingly pushes some kind of food out of his mouth before laughing and apologizing with his mouth full.

The full blooper reel can be watched below:

Doctor Strange 2 Bringing Behind-the-Scenes Laughs

Marvel Studios has gotten into the blooper reel game more regularly in Phase 4, with each new project bringing plenty of funny moments for viewers to enjoy after each new release. This largely features some fun dancing on set, as seen from Brie Larson on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Harry Styles on Eternals, although the comedy comes to light in plenty of other ways too.

With this being Elizabeth Olsen's second project in Phase 4 alone after WandaVision, the MCU veteran clearly felt comfortable having all the fun in the world on the set of this blockbuster film. While some of the bloopers came about through the natural course of filming, like unexpectedly being hit in the face with leaves, she was able to let loose and enjoy her work as the film's main villain.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong also got in on the action in the Doctor Strange 2 gag reel, largely through impromptu dancing and messing around on camera when scenes were on pause. With this footage being just over a minute long, there should be plenty more entertaining looks behind the scenes, although this is more than enough to share just how good of a time these actors had on the set.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters, and it will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 22.