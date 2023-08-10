Elizabeth Olsen Looks Gorgeous on New Unused Doctor Strange 2 Posters (Photos)

Unused posters from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlight Elizabeth Olsen's gorgeous Scarlet Witch get-up.

Olsen's Wanda Maximoff became the surprise villain of Doctor Strange 2 during the film's first act, giving fans a shocking twist for her character after her full evolution into the Scarlet Witch in 2021's WandaVision.

And while this caused a great deal of backlash amongst fans following Wanda's run on Disney+, Olsen became one of the MCU's most intriguing villains as she unleashed her vengeance and fury across the entire Multiverse.

Elizabeth Olsen Shines in Doctor Strange 2 Posters

X (formerly known as Twitter) user ScarletWitchUpd shared images of unused posters from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighting the film's core characters.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch takes center stage in her own poster, looking incredible as she waves her hands around to use her Chaos Magic.

Marvel Studios

The poster even highlights Wanda Maximoff's blackened fingers, which came courtesy of her deep dive into the Darkhold's teachings between WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

Marvel Studios

The sequel's full poster shows off all of Doctor Strange 2's main cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez alongside Olsen.

Marvel Studios

Olsen hovers at the bottom of the photo next to Gargantos and Rintrah and in front of the mural seen at the top of Mount Wundagore.

Marvel Studios

Of course, Benedict Cumberbatch's titular Doctor Strange is also featured in the posters, donning his new Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation as he puts his magic on display.

Marvel Studios

The Earth-616 Variant of Strange stands tall in this poster, although Cumberbatch also brings a few other versions of the master magician into the story such as Strange Supreme and Sinster Strange.

Marvel Studios

When Will Elizabeth Olsen Return to the MCU?

Even though it appeared that the Scarlet Witch met her end in the final moments of Doctor Strange 2, the consensus among fans is that the powerful antihero will be back at some point in the MCU's future.

Of course, the overarching thought for many is that nobody saw Wanda's body when Mount Wundagore crashed down on top of her, with that flash of red light meaning that she could have potentially escaped death.

Considering how popular Elizabeth Olsen's character has become over the course of Phase 4 and Phase 5, it would be something of a shock not to see her come back at some point later in the Multiverse Saga.

And while Olsen may not exactly be eager to return to her role after such an extensive run with Marvel Studios, it should only be a matter of time before the powerful Sokovian witch rises from the ashes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.