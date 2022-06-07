Ms. Marvel Star Admits She Didn't Like Doctor Strange 2's [SPOILERS]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a lot of different plot points to juggle. For one, it was the first proper dive into alternate realities for a majority of the audience and introduced everyone to Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. On top of that, the project had to convince fans how Wanda Maximoff would fall as far as she does—including slaughtering countless people in the name of saving her children.

Some of her actions may be hard for people to accept. An example of someone who had a notable gripe with the adventure is none other than Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani.

During an interview about her upcoming Disney+ show, the newcomer actress was asked about her thoughts on the latest MCU movie. One of those opinions included some disdain toward the decision to brutally murder Black Bolt.

Ms. Marvel Star Questions Black Bolt’s Death

In an interview with the Elite Daily, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani commented on her thoughts regarding the recent MCU outing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actress revealed that while she “love[s] Sam Raimi… they did [Black Bolt] dirty.”

“I have so many opinions, which I don’t think we have time for… here’s my TL;DR. I love Sam Raimi… [but] I don’t care what anyone says. [Black Bolt’s] my guy. I think they did him dirty. I did not appreciate that [death].”

Vellani is never afraid to make her voice heard by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who she made sure to text after Anson Mount's untimely demise.

She also joked how every time the two talk, she feels the need to tell Feige how “the MCU is not 616,” to which he usually responds, “it is because I said so.”

“Every time I talk to Kevin, we have this argument where I say, 'The MCU is not 616,’… he’s like, ‘It is because I said so.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s 199999’ [a different Earth continuity previously outlined by Marvel]. He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I’m like, ‘Kevin, you know it’s not 616.’ He just sends me a sad face. I was like, ‘Great.’”

When it comes to the actresses’ favorite MCU hero in general, it’s been well documented how that icon is none other than Tony Stark:

“Obviously, Tony Stark, a middle-aged white dude and me, a 16-year-old brown kid — they’re not the same thing… but I related to a lot of his inner conflict of what does it mean to do the right thing and be a good person? And how can you be a good person when you’ve done so much wrong, and how do you eradicate those errors?”

When it comes to maybe meeting Robert Downey Jr., Vellani nervously responded, “No, I don’t think I can… I’m very serious.”

Why Iman Vellani's MCU Future Is So Bright

Fans will likely never tire of seeing how big of a fan Iman Vellani is of these characters and their world—much like her fictional character is as well. Even better is how knowledgeable she is on the more intricate backstory Kamala has in the comics that didn’t make it to the screen.

Many might be sad to see no Inhuman representation as part of her show, but with Vellani’s passionate voice behind the wheel, she’s probably trying her best to get as much tied in from the source material as possible. Who knows, maybe by the end of the show there could be a lot more introduced than many might expect.

As for the actress’ thoughts on Black Bolt in Multiverse of Madness, it’s hard to blame her. While it may have been exciting to see the character on screen, having him swiftly murdered was almost certainly going to rub some people the wrong way—even if it’s the main star of an upcoming Disney+ series.

Hopefully Earth-199999—or rather, 616, will be able to bring to life Blackagar Boltagon to life in a fully realized manner sooner rather than later.

Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.