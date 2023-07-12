Marvel's Black Bolt Actor In Talks to Return In Future MCU Project

Black Bolt star Anson Mount may not be done with the MCU yet after his surprise cameo in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Following ABC's disappointing run with the Inhumans TV series in 2017, Mount shocked the world with a comeback in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 2 as he brought the Inhuman king, Black Bolt, to life in the MCU sequel.

And while the Variant that fans saw in that movie didn't make it after Wanda Maximoff killed off the entire Illuminati in one fell swoop, Black Bolt still has plenty of unexplored avenues to dive into on the big and small screen.

Black Bolt Star Teasing MCU Comeback

Marvel

Speaking with Radio Times, Black Bolt actor Anson Mount teased that he is in line for a comeback at some point in the MCU's future.

When asked if there was a return in the works, Mount admitted that he's had "some informal conversations" and talks with Marvel executives about coming returning for a project down the road:

"If the answer was yes, I wouldn't be able to tell you - but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do."

While nothing is official yet, Mount made it clear that he would love to come back for another go, especially with how much he enjoyed playing the character:

"I don't know, we'll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character."

This isn't the first time Mount expressed hope to come back to the role, which he did shortly after the death of his character's Variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Will Anson Mount Return as Black Bolt?

At the present time, there are no set plans for the Inhumans to make their way into the proper canon MCU, especially not with so many other planned projects coming in the Multiverse Saga that have already faced plenty of delays.

From the sound of Mount's quotes, it may not even happen until sometime in the upcoming Phase 7 slate, which was pushed back until at least 2027 or 2028 with the next two Avengers movies having their release dates moved.

Marvel Studios could very well decide to revisit the Inhumans at some point down the road, especially after they were originally set for a Phase 3 movie before their place in the MCU was changed so drastically.

It seems, therefore, that if Black Bolt does return, it won't be any time in the immediate future - so don't go expecting a cameo in the currently airing Secret Invasion.

But whether he comes back sometime in Phase 7 or suits up for a more Multiversal appearance in a movie like Avengers: Secret Wars or Deadpool 3, the chance for Mount to Black Bolt again seems to be one he wouldn't pass up.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, as is Anson Mount's solo Inhumans series.