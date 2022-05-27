First Photos of the MCU's Illuminati Officially Released

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought a lot to the table. One of the biggest elements it introduced to the MCU was the Illuminati. The group traditionally consists of some of the most powerful heroes on Earth, brought together to make the hard decisions others can't. Their very first appearance on Earth-838 amped up audiences as viewers got to see some new and exciting faces.

The member who got the strongest reaction was undoubtedly John Krasinski's Richard Reeds. Not only has he been the common fan casting choice for years now, but the introduction of Marvel's first family is something many have waited for, and this was one step closer to meeting them all. The excitement for Reeds was only challenged by that of Charles Xavier, who even sported his classic floating hoverchair.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to those two, the secretive council also included a Variant Captain Marvel, Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Mordo.

While fans haven't been able to enjoy any high-resolution images of the team outside of theaters, it looks like Marvel Studios has aimed to fix that. The studio has released several new official images from the movie which showcase three of the six Illuminati members.

More Illuminati Pictures

Marvel Studios' official Twitter account for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness \ revealed new high-resolution images of several members of the mysterious Illuminati.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to the secretive team, one of the biggest surprises was the return of Anton Mount's Black Bolt, who also got a fantastic new costume upgrade after his time on the Inhumans TV series.

Marvel Studios

Then there was Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, who first appeared in What If...?, though it's highly unlikely that it's the same Variant from the animated show.

Marvel Studios

The last member to receive a new image was Maria Rambeau in her new role as Captain Marvel, depicted on Titan after the Illuminati defeated Thanos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios

The Illuminati Revealed in Doctor Strange 2 Images

For many, seeing the Illuminati was one of the highest points of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After meeting them, a majority of fans started to immediately wonder when the group would show their faces again.

As of now, it would seem like Earth-838's team is kaput. However, seeing how Earth-616's Doctor Strange knows about the concept, maybe he'll end up being the person to round up a new batch in his universe. The odds of that might rise substantially the more Stephen gets involved with Incursions—a reality-destroying threat that is the key example as to why the group was ever put together in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next step would simply be introducing some of those characters seen on Earth-838 in the 616. Reed Richards will be making his debut sooner rather than later, but figures like Professor Xavier and Black Bolt don't even have an ETA for when they might be back on screen.

Strange would take Mordo's spot, while Sam Wilson would probably be in the same chair that viewers saw Captain Carter occupy. Brie Larson's Captain Marvel seems like a certainty, especially since Maria Rabeau was on the alternate roster; the hero's experience in the larger galaxy would also provide some crucial perspective.

At this point it isn't a matter of if viewers see the Illuminati on Earth-616, it's when.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters worldwide.