Disney+ Poll Includes John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Fantastic Four Movie Art

Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, a Marvel Studios take on the Fantastic Four has been at the top of many fans' wishlists for the MCU. Fan castings - most of which include John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt - have given the community a taste of what could come in that next iteration of Marvel's First Family as the MCU's Fantastic Four movie moves further into development.

Krasinski and Blunt are by far the most popular choice amongst fans and many media outlets to play the MCU's Reed Richards and Sue Storm, bringing in the real-life married couple as another MCU power couple. While Blunt has admitted she's not really into superhero movies anymore, Krasinski has already made his mark on the MCU by playing a Multiversal Variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - one of the movie's biggest surprises.

With the details behind casting and production for Fantastic Four being so up in the air, especially after Jon Watts left the director position, fan castings like the ones for Krasinski and Blunt remain prevalent in discussions about its release. Recently, they were even used in something interesting from a more official source as Marvel Studios works to bring the film to fruition.

Krasinski & Blunt Appear on Disney+ Poll

CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell shared a screenshot of a survey sent out to Disney+ patrons by an outside company regarding upcoming MCU projects in theaters and on the streaming service. This included a section for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie, which used a fan-made poster featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively.

The image of Krasinski - which is based on his appearance in Jack Ryan - looked drastically different from how he appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, removing his beard and adding gray hair on his temples while giving him a different suit.

"File this under 'Strange.' An outside survey company polling Disney+ patrons regarding upcoming projects used John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for the Fantastic Four. Reed is even shaven, in a tweaked suit, with grey hair at his temples. Wishful thinking? Or something more?"

Twitter

When asked if fans can participate in this survey, O'Connell confirmed that it's "invite-only."

The full fan-made poster, created by artist Mitch Letcher, can be seen below:

Deviant Art

Disney+ Knows Something on Fantastic Four?

Looking at the details behind the poster, it was originally posted online in November 2019, showing an idea of what a new Fantastic Four movie could bring more than a year before Kevin Feige officially announced its inclusion in the MCU. The image also utilized Zac Efron as the Human Torch and included credits for Bill Hader as the team's robot assistant Herbie and Liev Schrieber as The Thing, certainly upping the anticipation for the film's upcoming release.

While this could be in place simply to have an image as a placeholder, the Ms. Marvel option directly above it uses the show's title card, meaning the site could have done the same for Fantastic Four after its own title card was made public. But then that also begs the question of why the site would use a poster that's two and a half years old considering how many newer posters there are using the Krasinski/Blunt fan casting.

The decision to use this poster will likely remain a mystery for some time, especially since Marvel Studios hasn't publicly revealed any information about the casting process for the movie yet. However, the circumstances of this poll do open the door to what this movie could potentially bring from a casting perspective, with Krasinski and Blunt potentially leading the way.