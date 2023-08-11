Emily Blunt Reacts to Husband John Krasinski's Surprise Marvel Debut

Hollywood star Emily Blunt shared her reaction to watching her husband, John Krasinski, make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krasinski finally broke through via the MCU's Multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, embodying an alternate-universe version of Reed Richards that served on the Illuminati from Earth-838.

This came after both he and Blunt were fan favorites to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, which was the case for years before other names entered the equation.

Emily Blunt on John Krasinski's Marvel Debut

Marvel

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast as part of the press tour for Oppenheimer, star Emily Blunt shared her thoughts on John Krasinski's role as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Blunt confirmed that she saw Krasinski's MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2, only really watching his scene in the movie alongside the Illuminati:

Horowitz: "Did you watch John play Mr. Fantastic, finally?" Blunt: "Yes." Horowitz: "You saw the movie?" Blunt: "I saw his bit." Horowitz: "Ok, I was going to say!" Blunt: "I was like 'Ok, oh, there you are!' Yeah."

Blunt even admitted that she's "the worst person to be asked about this stuff" when remembering which movie her husband was in, being well-known for the way she avoids the superhero movie genre:

Horowitz: "What was the name of the movie that he was in?" Blunt: "Was it 'Doctor Strange?' Horowitz: "Oh, yeah, ok!" Blunt: "It was 'Doctor Strange,' right? Don't, you can't! I'm the worst person to be asked about this stuff." Horowitz: "You're not pretending to be a superhero person." Blunt: "I'm not." Horowitz: "Be what you are!"

Recognizing how big the MCU is to fans, Blunt smiled as she looked back on Krasinski's experience, sharing that her husband "thought it was fun" to take on a quick cameo role with Marvel Studios:

Blunt: "Yes, but I can recognize that it is a religion, and I don't want to, you know." Horowitz: "Does it feel like there's closure in the house? Does he feel good? Because there was so much talk for years." Blunt: "I think he thought it was fun. I mean, it was fun for him to pop in and do that."

Will Emily Blunt Ever Join the MCU?

For the time being, the odds of Emily Blunt joining the MCU are quite low, with Blunt sharing in November 2022 that she hadn't been approached for the role and didn't know any inner details about Marvel Studios' plans.

On top of that, Marvel Studios appears close to picking a final group of four to play the Fantastic Four, which could mean that she and John Krasinski's time as potentials for the film is likely over.

Reportedly, Mission: Impossible's Vanessa Kirby is the frontrunner to play Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, which was the role that fans had pegged for Blunt for years.

But there's always a chance for a movie like Avengers: Secret Wars to give Blunt the chance to play the role unless she takes on a completely different character in the MCU's Multiverse Saga or a future entry.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. Fantastic Four is currently set for theatrical release on May 2, 2025.