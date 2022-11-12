Emily Blunt Gets Honest About Fantastic Four Casting

Emily Blunt has been a hot name with regard to fan-casting for the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot, but she recently shared where she stands with the studio.

Fan-casting for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four team is one of the hottest topics in the fandom, as the franchise looks to kick off the MCU's Phase 6 slate in 2025. One of the most popular names to come up in those fan-casting conversations has been Emily Blunt, who many want to see in the role of Sue Storm, better known by her superhero moniker of the Invisible Woman.

Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, already made his own MCU debut as Mr. Fantastic in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although he's still unsure if he'll get to play the Earth-616 version of the hero in the team's 2025 solo movie. And considering the couple's real-life marriage, many want to see them portray one of Marvel's iconic power couples.

But now, Blunt has shared what's going on with her inclusion in Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot.

Emily Blunt's Blunt Response to Fantastic Four Talks

Speaking with Extra TV, Emily Blunt addressed the rumors about her potential casting as Sue Storm in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot.

When asked if fans could see her and John Krasinski take on Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, Blunt admitted that she doesn't know anything and that "no one has approached (her)" for the role yet:

Extra TV: “Fantastic Four rumors. Everyone things that you would make an incredible Invisible Woman, that John would make a great Mr. Fantastic. Where do you guys stand? Are you guys fans of the MCU? Could we see you take on these roles?” Emily Blunt: “Well, I know nothing, so I’ll just say that. But I mean, I never know how to answer these questions! No one has approached me about the Invisible Woman, so we’ll just leave it at that. I have not been approached about the Invisible Woman.”

As a follow-up, Blunt noted that she's not sure if she'd be interested in the role, but she mentioned being "very touched" by fans imagining her as the iconic hero:

Extra TV: “Would you be interested?” Blunt: “I don’t know! I don’t know. I’m always very touched by the fan-casting, I think that’s cool.”

Will Blunt Become the MCU's Invisible Woman?

Since Fantastic Four is more than two years away after the recent round of delays, Marvel Studios is going to take its time making sure that every member of the quartet is cast as well as possible.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has even made it clear that the process will be an extensive one, as the franchise looks for the best person for each position, not guaranteeing a job to anybody. While this gives Blunt as good of a chance as anybody, she doesn't appear to be 100% on board with the idea of actually joining the franchise.

For now, Blunt is supportive of her husband getting another shot at playing the Fantastic Four's leader, but whether she joins him will remain a mystery for the time being.

Fantastic Four will debut in theaters on February 14, 2025.