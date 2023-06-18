MCU: Fantastic Four Frontrunner Reacts to Casting Reports

An actress rumored to be on the shortlist to play Sue Storm for the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot has finally reacted to all the speculation.

With the film now slated for a May 2, 2025 release following a round of MCU delays, Marvel fans are anticipating casting confirmations in the coming months.

While Adam Driver appears to be the frontrunner for Mr. Fantastic, actresses like Margot Robbie, Mila Kunis, and Jodie Comer are rumored for the role of the Invisible Woman, alongside The Crown and Mission: Impossible's Vanessa Kirby.

Fantastic Four Contender Responds to Rumored Role

Marvel

In talking with ComicBook.com, Vanessa Kirby only had one short response to the Fantastic Four casting news hinting that she was in the running for Sue Storm:

"It would be an honor."

In addition to Netflix's The Crown and Tom Cruise's ongoing Mission: Impossible franchise, Vanessa Kirby also appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and she's set to star in Ridley Scott's Napoleon later this year.

While Kirby's response was brief, the exchange confirmed that both she and another MCU actress are aware of Fantastic Four chatter.

Before she was even able to answer the question, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Pom Klementieff, Kirby's Mission: Impossible co-star, revealed, "Oh, yes! I've heard about those rumors," before turning to Kirby, saying, "We could work together!"

Is Vanessa Kirby the MCU's Sue Storm?

Vanessa Kirby's comment may have been short and tight-lipped, but it certainly wasn't a denial.

In a way, it's further evidence that she is, in fact, on that Fantastic Four shortlist, and possibly even set to play Sue Storm already. After all, responding with "It would be an honor" seems odd if she wasn't still part of the conversation.

If so, she would likely be joined by Adam Driver as Reed Richards and potentially Paul Mescal as Johnny Storm as the Human Torch - Sue Storm's brother.

As for The Thing, rumors suggest the red brand is looking to cast a Jewish actor.

Fans should expect to hear more about Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four - and who has officially been cast as part of Marvel's First Family - at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025.