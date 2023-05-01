Margot Robbie Eyed for Massive Marvel Superhero Role (Rumor)

Margot Robbie Marvel
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios wants Margot Robbie to play a major MCU superhero. 

While Marvel's interest in Robbie is understandable, the actress is already an established DC star due to her iconic portrayal of Harley Quinn in 2016's Justice League, Birds of Prey, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

But reportedly, the Barbie star now has the chance to jump brands and star in one of Marvel Studios' most-anticipated future films. 

Margot Robbie Eyed for Fantastic Four's Sue Storm

Margot Robbie and Sue Storm
Marvel

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios recently offered Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie the role of Fantastic Four's Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If true, this does not mean Robbie has been cast in the 2025 reboot, but just that she's been offered the part that she could pass on.

Other actresses who Marvel Studios was supposedly considering for Sue Storm included Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams

Adam Driver is also rumored to be in talks to play Mr. Fantastic, Reed Richards. 

This article is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Deadpool 3 Brings Back Hero Who Died In the Last Movie
Fantastic Four Reboot Movie: Rumor Reveals Major Villain Who May Appear
Ben Affleck Explains His Cancelled Batman Movie's Villain Plan
Harry Potter Reboot: 8 Actors Who Could Play Dumbledore

TRENDING

James Gunn Confirms What We All Suspected About Crossover Between Marvel & DC
6 Upcoming Marvel Movies That Could Suffer from 2023 Writers' Strike
Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date: When Does It Fit Into MCU Phase 6-7?
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Becomes Lowest-Rated Movie In Franchise on Rotten Tomatoes
Marvel's New Fantastic Four Human Torch Actor Choice Revealed (Rumor)