Margot Robbie Eyed for Massive Marvel Superhero Role (Rumor)

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios wants Margot Robbie to play a major MCU superhero.

While Marvel's interest in Robbie is understandable, the actress is already an established DC star due to her iconic portrayal of Harley Quinn in 2016's Justice League, Birds of Prey, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

But reportedly, the Barbie star now has the chance to jump brands and star in one of Marvel Studios' most-anticipated future films.

Margot Robbie Eyed for Fantastic Four's Sue Storm

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios recently offered Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie the role of Fantastic Four's Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If true, this does not mean Robbie has been cast in the 2025 reboot, but just that she's been offered the part that she could pass on.

Other actresses who Marvel Studios was supposedly considering for Sue Storm included Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams.

Adam Driver is also rumored to be in talks to play Mr. Fantastic, Reed Richards.

