Margot Robbie's DC Return Just Got More Likely

It is unknown which notable DC actors will remain in James Gunn's DCU, but a new update may reveal that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn could be one of them.

As the impending DC reboot is set to take center stage soon, Gunn teased that "some characters" from the DCEU will still be part of the DCU, most notably Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Sean Gunn's Weasel from The Suicide Squad.

Despite that, DC Studios already confirmed that two important characters would be recast, namely Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman.

Did James Gunn Just Confirm Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Return?

DC

When a fan asked DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn if he will work again with Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad filmmaker simply responded by saying, "for sure," indicating that a potential new project with the actress is lined up.

It is very possible that Gunn could be hinting at working with Robbie as Harley Quinn again in the new DCU, especially after the visionary director already confirmed that the DC anti-hero would return at some point.

Some would argue that Gunn's past confirmation happened before he took over for DC Studios, but there is still a strong chance that Robbie's Harley Quinn could be one of the big names who will be retained for the DCU.

DC Studios suggested five DCU superheroes who are the most important characters for the upcoming reboot, and one of them was Harley Quinn. This could strongly tease that the Task Force X member will show up sooner rather than later.

Still, there is also a chance that Gunn is simply confirming that he would be working with Robbie on a future project that is completely unrelated to DC.

When Will Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Return?

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was an important character of the DCEU, and she also became a fan favorite due to the actress' impressive portrayal. As a result, seeing her return in the upcoming reboot would be a welcome sight for everyone.

Assuming that Robbie's Harley Quinn will be retained in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, then it's possible that the character would make an appearance in Waller due to her strong ties to Viola Davis' titular Task Force X leader.

Another possible project where Harley Quinn could make a comeback is a potential Bloodsport project headlined by Idris Elba.

The Suicide Squad's ending indicated that Bloodsport and Harley could be working together and Elba even teased that he has "a really big thing cooking" for a DC return.

Whatever the case, things are looking bright for the actress and the DC character.