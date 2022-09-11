Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Comeback Just Got Confirmed

There are plenty of question marks when it comes to the future of the DCEU at Warner Bros. As the studio retools and reworks its super-powered efforts, they also continue to release new entries in the oft-maligned franchise. But one name that has found a decent amount of success in the DCEU is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Robbie's Clown Queen of Crime has become a fan favorite, whether it has been in critical flops like Suicide Squad or more beloved fare like Birds of Prey. Her character has won over audiences, but is one whose future with the franchise remains in doubt.

Quinn has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Joker sequel, but not with Robbie in the role. So, will fans ever see the Wolf of Wall Street actress don the pigtails ever again?

Well, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has made it clear that he loves working with Robbie and has remained one of the actress's biggest fans. So, if Harley Quinn were to make a return to the big screen any time soon Gunn is seemingly going to be the one to make it happen. And if a new tweet of his is to be believed, he could know a whole lot more than he is leading on.

Harley Quinn Will Return

DC

After being prodded on Twitter about a future for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the DCEU, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn revealed that, in fact, Harley will be back at some point in the future.

After being asked, "Will Harley Quinn return in the DCEU?," Gunn replied with a simple "Yes."

This is not the first time the filmmaker has teased a future for Harley Quinn on the big screen, quoted a few months ago as saying that bringing the villainess back wouldn't be "a bad idea."

Robbie has also commented on the idea saying after doing "Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back" she's now "had enough of a break. [is] ready to do her again:"

“I did 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad' back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

This comes as rumors swirl about a James Gunn-led Harley film.

Where Will Harley Show Up Next?

Right now it is unknown where exactly Harley will show up next in the DCEU, but now it has officially been confirmed that she will be back.

One place that would make a lot of sense would be a potential Suicide Squad 3 or Harley-centric Suicide Squad spin-off. Director James Gunn has expressed doing more at DC in the future, and if he were to come back for a feature-length film fans can bet that Ms. Harley Quinn would be a part of it.

And it should be relieving to know that Gunn isn't the only one ready for more from the character. Margot Robbie is just as enthusiastic, making mention that after some time away she is itching to get back into the makeup.

Right now, Lady Gaga is set to play the character in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, but after that, the runway is clear for Robbie to make her DCEU return.