James Gunn Shuts Down Fake Margot Robbie DC Return Rumor

Amid the anticipation surrounding Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shut down a new rumor concerning the character's potential comeback in the DCU.

Last month, Gunn confirmed that he will work again with Robbie in the future, leading fans to assume that the actress will return as Harley Quinn for the DCU. This is on top of the DC Studios boss' statement that the DC anti-hero would make a comeback in the upcoming reboot.

However, DC Studios' rebooted slate didn't include any indication that Harley Quinn would show up soon.

James Gunn Debunks Harley Quinn Rumor

Entertainment scooper Divinity Seeker claimed on Twitter that the unannounced DCU prequel series centered around Harley Quinn called Harleen is being developed.

The rumor claimed that the show would revolve around “the story of how her need to save the Joker led to her mind being shattered," with Margot Robbie returning in the titular role.

When a fan asked DC Studios boss James Gunn directly if this claim is true, the top executive responded by saying, "There is not," indicating that there are no plans yet to bring back Harley Quinn or it is still being kept under wraps.

Interestingly, before Gunn took over for DC Studios, The Suicide Squad director simply said "yes" when asked if the character would return to the DCEU.

Will Margot Robbie Return as Harley Quinn?

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn is iconic and memorable, and seeing her return as the character would be a promising sign for James Gunn's DC reboot.

It's possible that negotiations are ongoing behind-the-scenes for Robbie's comeback to the DCU. In fact, there are potential projects in the DCU's slate where Harley Quinn could return, namely Waller and even Peacemaker Season 2.

Moreover, Gunn could surprise everyone by bringing Robbie's Harley Quinn onto the big screen in The Brave and the Bold, potentially as both an ally and enemy of the Bat Family.

At this stage, Robbie will be busy promoting her upcoming Barbie movie as marketing ramped up with a new trailer. It's possible that clues about her comeback would be revealed during press interviews, giving fans something to look forward to once DC's reboot starts.

The Suicide Squad is streaming now on HBO Max.