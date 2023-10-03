Is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Getting Recast For DC's New Reboot?

Margot Robbie played a huge role in the DCEU as Harley Quinn, but will she be brought back by James Gunn for his new slate of DCU projects, or will the character be recast?

Some fans are a little confused about what will roll over from the previous DCEU into James Gunn's new DCU, such as characters, storylines, actors, etc.

Thankfully, Gunn already cleared up some of these elements.

The co-CEO of DC Studios pointed out that "some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories," but he didn't specify which people or what stories.

Will Margot Robbie be one of those?

How Harley Quinn Fits Into Gunn's DCU

Warner Bros.

James Gunn already listed Harley Quinn as one of the most important characters of his and Peter Safran's upcoming DCU.

In a statement from the pair, Harley's name was included alongside "Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman," and "Aquaman:"

"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent."

Gunn and Safran in the same statement also vowed to do right by these names as well as other DC characters, but the simple fact that he listed Harley alongside the likes of Superman and Batman says a lot.

It is unclear exactly how Harley will fit into Gunn's new universe, but seeing how Margot Robbie was incredibly popular for portraying the character, it would make sense for Gunn to want to bring her back.

What Has James Gunn Said About Margot Robbie?

Warner Bros.

Many fans know how integral Margot Robbie was to the DCEU and just how well she played the Harley Quinn character, as does James Gunn.

In June 2022, a fan wanted Gunn to "bring Harley back for another project" to which Gunn replied that that was "not a bad idea," showing that he truly respects Robbie's work.

This was notably before he was ever named co-CEO of DC Studios, and thus before he revealed his and Safran's plans for Chapter 1 of the DCU titled "Gods and Monsters."

Following those comments, Gunn also stated in September 2022 that Harley would be coming back to the DCEU. Once again, this was back when the DCEU was still alive and well, and before the announcement of the DCU.

However, it is likely that, even at that time, Warner Bros. and Gunn were in talks about his new DCU. That being said, it is possible that Gunn was secretly revealing that Harley would be a part of his own universe.

However, it is important to note that Gunn just said that the character Harley Quinn would be making a return, but didn't specify that it would be Margot Robbie, even if that was what the fan alluded to.

Both of those comments that Gunn made came before he assumed his executive role within the new DCU.

He also made a comment about Robbie as an actress after he was named Co-CEO when a fan asked if he would work with her again.

Gunn simply replied to the fan by saying, "For sure," possibly indicating that he planned on working with her again in the DCU.

This would obviously imply that she would resume her role as Harley in Gunn's universe, but the only question remaining is where she would fit in.

Where Could Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Show Up in the DCU?

Warner Bros.

Even though Gunn named Harley Quinn as an important character in his upcoming DCU and teased that Margot Robbie could be returning to portray her, theorizing where she could show up is a bit difficult.

Gunn already shot down a rumor suggesting that a prequel project centered around the character was in the works, so it is safe to assume that when she does show up, it won't be in a self-titled movie or show.

The most likely place for Robbie's Harley to appear would be either Waller or Season 2 of Peacemaker seeing as how she has a history with both characters.

Both of those projects are TV shows, and she probably wouldn't play a major role in either one, but it could be an easy and effective introduction for her in the new DCU.

It is also possible that she could be in The Brave and the Bold film, which will focus on the DCU's version of Batman.

Throughout comic and on-screen history, Harley and the Caped Crusader have quite the relationship, and Gunn would likely want to fully explore that on-screen.

Of course, since the DCU will be fully connected, it is entirely possible that Harley could show up in other places as well.