New DC Slate: Every Movie & TV Show Announced In DCU Reboot

After a long wait, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU slate has finally arrived, and it's jam-packed with exciting character introductions and universe-building potential.

New DCU: Every DC Movie & TV Show Announced

DC

During a special presentation, via Variety, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced the first chapter of the DCU reboot as "DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters."

Gunn explained their strategy for developing the slate:

“One of our strategies is to take our diamond characters, which is Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and we use them to prop up other characters that people don’t know.”

Safran continued by explaining what makes DC Studios different from other production entities:

“DC Studios is unprecedented. It is a standalone production entity and studio. It is the first time ever that everything DC related — film, television, live-action, animation, gaming — is all centralized under one creative vision, that of James and myself.”

The slate has 10 projects, which include the Superman reboot, a Batman and Damian Wayne team-up film, and many more:

Superman: Legacy

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

The Brave and the Bold (Batman and Damian Wayne)

(Batman and Damian Wayne) Paradise Lost (Wonder Woman-led HBO Max series)

(Wonder Woman-led HBO Max series) Booster Gold (HBO Max series)

(HBO Max series) Creature Commandos - Animated Movie

- Animated Movie Waller (Amanda Waller series)

(Amanda Waller series) Lanterns (Green Lantern show)

(Green Lantern show) Swamp Thing

Elseworlds: The Batman - Part II

Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is under the Elseworlds umbrella, meaning it is set on a different Earth.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!