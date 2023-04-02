Margot Robbie's Barbie Gets First Full Trailer Release Date (Report)

A new report suggested another trailer for the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie is on the way very soon.

The upcoming Barbie movie from Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig is set to debut this coming, coming with it a bevy of stars (including the MCU's Simu Liu) taking on the world of Mattel's iconic toy line.

Fans are expecting big things from the Barbie-licious blockbuster. The first trailer for the film became instantly iconic, featuring homages to cinema greats like Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The movie is set to surprise audiences, as Robbie has previously noted (in an interview with Vogue) that people may think they "know what [a Barbie] movie is going to be," but "hear[ing] that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it" they are like "well, maybe I don’t [know what to expect].”

More Barbie on the Way

Insider Daniel Richman shared on his Patreon that fans can expect the second trailer for Margot Robbie's Barbie on Tuesday, April 4.

While technically being the second look at the film, this will be its first full trailer, as the sneak peek released in December was only a little over a minute and was defined as a teaser for the film.

What is Coming in the Barbie Trailer?

While that first teaser for Barbie was just a small glimpse into Greta Gerwig's take on the iconic toy line, this second trailer will surely blow the top off of what the writer/director has in store.

When it comes to what will actually be shown off in this upcoming tease, fans should expect a lot more from the extensive cast that will make up Barbie.

Audiences got a taste of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu in the first teaser, although they were the only cast members shown. Perhaps, this second trailer will dive further into the rest of the cast.

Gerwig and co. have yet to show off the likes of Emma Mackay, Kate McKinnon, or any of the other a-listers that moviegoers can expect to see in the film. So, now would be a great time to plant those seeds and get the ball rolling on who these other characters are and what they all mean for the world of Barbie.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21.