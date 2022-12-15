First Footage of Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie Released Online

The very first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie has been released.

All the way back in July 2021, the Barbie movie was first announced, shocking most of the internet. To drop even more jaws, it was announced that the project would be led by superstars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular Barbie and her longtime beau, Ken.

It almost didn't feel real. Except, it very much was.

In June 2022, the first on-set photos of the leading duo were glimpsed, and it was just as any as one would expect. Now, six months later, the world is being given a better look at what's to come.

Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party

The first footage of the highly anticipated Barbie film has debuted in front of Thursday screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water in the U.S.

The first brief glimpse is super short, but does show some wildly vibrant scenes, which happens to include a great look at Ryan Gosling's Ken:

Warner Bros.

While it's hard to tell who exactly is in this picture, although it's all very pink:

Warner Bros.

While blurry, this seems to unequivocally be Marvel Studios star Simu Liu:

Warner Bros.

The two-second clip can be seen here:

Here's an image of Margot Robbie in front of an ensemble of dancers; it feels like this won't be the only dance number in the movie:

Warner Bros.

And then, obviously, the most thrilling part of the preview, there's the film's proper logo.

Warner Bros.

Thanks to @wileysprings, fans can also see a closeup of the star herself.

Warner Bros.

The scene below, photographed by @giselleb1234, is part of "a 2001 A Space Odyssey homage" featured in the teaser.

Warner Bros.

@dorksofprey uploaded an image of Robbie's character looking out across the film's colorful landscape:

Warner Bros.

Thanks to Reddit user r/VariationArtistic, via Twitter user @petercampisi_, an entire description of the trailer is available as well:

"The trailer starts with a 2001 A Space Odyssey homage with little girls playing with old dolls, with narration about how they played with ordinary dolls, then the girls see a pair of tall legs (in the same way the apes saw the silver rectangle) and it’s a giant Barbie, which is Margot Robbie wearing a black swimsuit with the music of 2001 playing in the background, which then cuts to the little girls smashing their ordinary dolls in the way the apes smash the bones, then it had quick cuts of her looking at the town which looks like a life size Barbie play set (which looks great) with quick cuts of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu."

Get Ready for Robbie's Barbie

Many are probably feeling some confusion right now - is it possible to truly be excited about a live-action Barbie film? The answer is, of course!

It seems the film will be bringing major LEGO Movie vibes. Maintaining a sense of self-awareness, embracing the outlandish, and truly leaning into the property they have—no matter how insane it looks.

With the trailer screening in front of Avatar: The Way of Water, it will almost certainly be hitting the web soon. Honestly, it's strange that it hasn't already.

Guess fans should head out to see James Cameron's latest epic in theaters if they want to see the trailer as soon as possible.

Barbie is set to hits theaters on July 21, 2023.