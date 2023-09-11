The official release of Barbie online was celebrated with a new video highlighted by cast interviews.

The summer hit of 2023 opened in theaters on July 21 and will be re-released in IMAX with additional footage on Friday, September 22. It's grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, the most in Warner Bros. history.

After some confusion on when Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, would land on digital, the date was recently confirmed.

Barbie Releases New Video for Online Arrival

Warner Bros.

The Fandango X (formerly Twitter) page posted a new Barbie video titled "Barbie Memories."

The 88-second video promotes the film's digital release on Tuesday, September 12. It's currently available to pre-order for $29.99 USD.

The short video focuses on the importance of Barbie dolls, personal anecdotes, and the challenge of creating Barbie Land.

Interviews from star Margot Robbie, director Greta Gerwig, Hari Nef, Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Ariana Greenblatt are featured throughout the clip.

The full video can be seen below:

When Will Barbie Begin Streaming?

For those not wanting to shell out the 30 bucks of owning the film digitally, an important question is when Barbie will land on Max for no additional cost.

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav said that "when [Barbie] goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact and that’ll be in the fall.”

If one takes Zaslav's words literally, the film would be streaming on Max this fall, giving audiences a window between Saturday, September 23 to December 22.

However, that 102-day window can be narrowed down by previous Warner Bros. (WB) films of 2023 and additional context.

A film released by WB this summer that royally bombed was DC's The Flash. Despite high expectations based on a massive production budget and major marketing push, the film fell short and is now considered a historic box office flop.

It began streaming on Max 70 days after opening in theaters. If Barbie followed that same trend, it would be available on the streamer at the end of this month.

However, Barbie's monumental success in theaters will likely delay WB's plans to begin streaming it in the near future. It will likely be at least 90 days from when it opened in theaters until it will stream on Max.

In fact, WB gave Barbie a 21-day greater window between the theatrical opening and its digital release, indicating the studio's clear shift in the film's home media release strategy.

While it is unconfirmed, a likely streaming date for Barbie on Max would be October 19.

Barbie will be available on digital starting Tuesday, September 12.