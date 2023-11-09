A new Barbie online release date could indicate when the summer blockbuster will begin streaming on Max.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is one of the biggest movies of 2023. To date, it's earned $1.44 billion in theaters, making it the highest-earning film in Warner Bros. history.

However, the pink-filled film opened back in July, and many fans may be waiting for it to begin streaming to watch it at home without an additional purchase.

Warner Bros.

According to When To Stream, Barbie will be available to rent online on Tuesday, November 14 for $5.99 USD.

Barbie has been available to purchase on PVOD platforms since September 12 for $19.99 USD. It also came to Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on October 17.

This is the next home media progression toward the film's eventual streaming premiere on Max.

It was recently put into question whether Barbie would begin streaming in November as it was missing from Warner Bros.' release schedule.

When Will Barbie Begin Streaming?

Barbie is expected to debut on Max within the next month. The specific streaming date remains uncertain, but Friday, November 17 could be realistic. This would push its theater-to-streaming window to roughly 120 days (119 exactly).

This maneuver to make Barbie available to rent at a low price appears to be the final digital release move before finally debuting on Max.

While the November streaming release calendar didn't include Barbie, Warner Bros. has previously excluded bigger films that are later given their own individual announcements.

Considering the immense popularity of Barbie, a significant marketing push for the film's release on streaming is expected.

For Warner Bros., Barbie's theater-to-streaming window is unprecedented. The Flash, which was released in theaters about one month before Barbie, hit Max just 70 days after opening.

Considering the studio re-released the film (with an extended runtime) in IMAX, the patience being exercised to put the film on streaming shouldn't come as a surprise.

Barbie is currently available to purchase online and in stores.