When Will Barbie Movie Start Streaming? Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

Barbie's Blu-ray release has officially been released, making audiences eager to know when Greta Gerwig's hit blockbuster will start streaming on Max.

The Margot Robbie-led take on the classic plastic world of the beloved Mattel toy became one of the biggest box office hits of the year upon hitting theaters in July.

Barbie had long legs at the ticket window, making over $1 billion worldwide and breaking all sorts of box office records while doing so.

A digital release for the title recently came, as fans finally got to enjoy the film at home, but it remains unclear when it will pop up on Warner Bros.'s streaming hub.

Barbie Gets a Blu-ray Release

Warner Bros.

According to a new announcement from Warner Bros. (WB) Greta Gerwig's Barbie will come to Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on Tuesday, October 17.

This comes 89 days after the hit film came to theaters back on July 21. This is a similar window to other 2023 titles from WB like The Flash (75 days) and Evil Dead Rise (68 days).

Barbie was previously reported to be coming to physical much later on January 2, 2024. However, this new announcement debunks that.

The announcement came by way of the official Barbie X (formerly Twitter) account along with a short promo for the film set to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" and featuring various clips from the candy pink adventure.

When Will Barbie Come to Max?

Now that Barbie has rounded out its theatrical run - which included a recent rerelease featuring new footage - it is time to start looking towards its streaming future.

When the Greta Gerwig-directed film does come to streaming it will land on Max, the place where all modern Warner projects tend to. But when exactly it will make its streaming debut remains unclear.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously teased the film would hit the service "in the fall," but did not get any more specific than that:

“We really believe in the motion picture window. Let this movie go to the motion picture window, play it up, build up that brand, then have it go into PVOD. Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well. And then put it on Max. And when it goes on Max, we think it’ll have a very good impact and that’ll be in the fall."

Based on Warner's recent titles, fans should expect a streaming release any time now.

Most of the studio's recent films have come to Max either just before their physical release or shortly after (with Magic Mike''s Last Dance being a rare exception).

Here's a list of previous Warner Bros. films and their respective physical/Max releases for comparison:

Don’t Worry Darling - (HBO) Max: November 7, 2022 / Blu-ray: November 29, 2023

- (HBO) Max: November 7, 2022 / Blu-ray: November 29, 2023 Black Adam - (HBO) Max: December 16, 2022 / Blu-ray: January 3, 2023

- (HBO) Max: December 16, 2022 / Blu-ray: January 3, 2023 Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Blu-ray: April 18, 2023 / Max: June 2, 2023

- Blu-ray: April 18, 2023 / Max: June 2, 2023 Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Max: April 17, 2023 / Blu-ray: May 23, 2023

- Max: April 17, 2023 / Blu-ray: May 23, 2023 Evil Dead Rise - Max: June 23, 2023 / Blu-ray: June 27, 2023

- Max: June 23, 2023 / Blu-ray: June 27, 2023 The Flash - Max: August 25, 2023 / Blu-ray: August 29, 2023

However, Barbie's streaming release may be held off given the film's overall success and Warner wanting to potentially give its Blu-ray release time to breathe.

If that is the case, then fans should expect the movie's streaming debut sometime in November or early December.

Barbie is available digitally now with its physical release coming on Tuesday, October 17.