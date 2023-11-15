A new update should give fans optimism for Barbie's imminent streaming release on Max.

Greta Gerwig directed the movie of the year in 2023, with Barbie taking over theaters (alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer) on July 21.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is the highest-grossing Warner Bros. (WB) film of all time, earning $1.44 at the worldwide box office.

However, the hit comedy was a summer sensation, and nearly four months have passed since its opening, putting into question when it will finally begin streaming on Max.

Barbie Is Streaming Soon on Max

Warner Bros.

Max recently posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that Barbie will be "streaming soon on Max:"

"'Barbie' is streaming soon on Max. HBO Originals 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Succession,' 'The Sopranos' and more are streaming on Max."

This has been a long time coming for fans following the film's late July release in theaters. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO mentioned back in August that Barbie would begin streaming during the fall season.

Barbie has been available to purchase online since September 12 and its physical release (Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD) was on October 17.

Considering the fall season is nearing its end, this latest update could indicate a late November streaming date for Barbie on Max.

119 days after its theatrical opening would be Friday, November 17, a realistic streaming date, but was recently announced at the streaming premiere for DC's Blue Beetle.

Barbie may be released on Max a week later on Friday, November 24, or go slightly past this month to Friday, December 1, 133 days after it opened and kicking off the conclusion of 2023.

Why Is Barbie Not Streaming?

Warner Bros. has exercised an extreme amount of patience with its theater-to-streaming window for Barbie.

Compared to other recent WB films, Barbie's streaming release has taken significantly longer following its opening in theaters.

Here are several recent WB examples, that highlight the window between theatrical opening and streaming release date.

Black Adam: October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022

October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods: March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023

March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 Evil Dead Rise: April 21, 2023 - June 23, 2023

April 21, 2023 - June 23, 2023 The Flash: June 16, 2023 - August 25, 2023

June 16, 2023 - August 25, 2023 Blue Beetle: August 18, 2023 - November 17, 2023

Blue Beetle, which wasn't a box office success for WB was released in theaters and will begin streaming on Max within the theaterical-to-streaming window for Barbie.

It's grown clear that WB's goal is the squeeze as much money out of Barbie as possible before gifting it to the built-in Max subscribers.

However, the time has finally come for the summer hit of 2023 to begin streaming.

Barbie is currently available to buy or rent online and fans can purchase the physical copies in stores.