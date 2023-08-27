Barbie Movie Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out on Max?

Here's when Barbie is most likely to begin streaming on Warner Bros.' Max.

Margot Robbie's Barbie was a smash hit at the box office upon its debut, and interest remains as high as ever, both among new and rewatching viewers.

The pink epic is due to come to digital platforms on Tuesday, September 12, with no physical release date announced at this time.

When Will Barbie Release on Streaming?

Warner Bros.

At the time of writing, 37 days have passed since Barbie arrived in theaters as a box office success. Following a recent delay, the Margot Robbie hit won't be coming to digital until September 12, placing it 53 days after Barbie dropped in cinemas worldwide alongside Oppenheimer.

The studio also recently announced plans for a limited one-week IMAX run with new footage that will play starting on September 22.

While Warner Bros. (WB) has yet to confirm the Max streaming release date, one can only assume it will come after the physical release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, as well as the limited IMAX run at the end of September.

So, it seems almost certain that Barbie won't be coming to theaters until the start of October, at the earliest, over 72 days after it first arrived, which will certainly be an above-average wait for most recent WB movies:

The Batman - March 4, 2022 - April 18, 2022 (45 days)

- March 4, 2022 - April 18, 2022 (45 days) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 15, 2022 - May 30, 2022 (45 days)

- April 15, 2022 - May 30, 2022 (45 days) Elvis - June 24, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (70 days)

- June 24, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (70 days) Don't Worry Darling - September 23, 2022 - November 7, 2022 (45 days)

- September 23, 2022 - November 7, 2022 (45 days) Black Adam - October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 (56 days)

- October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 (56 days) Magic Mike's Last Dance - February 10, 2023 - June 2, 2023 (112 days)

- February 10, 2023 - June 2, 2023 (112 days) Shazam! Fury of the Gods - March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 (67 days)

- March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 (67 days) The Flash - June 16, 2023 - August 25, 2023 (70 days)

One of WB's longer theatrical-to-streaming windows went to Magic Mike's Last Dance at 112 days, although that came for the opposite reason to Barbie as it bombed at the box office with just $57 million, likely leading to the delay in its Max release to recoup as much of the lost funds as possible.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously confirmed Barbie will come to Max in "the fall," which is typically considered the period from September to November, so an October release makes perfect sense.

Even a few weeks after its debut, Barbie continues to make money and break records, having just brought in $17.1 million domestically in its sixth weekend. It even became the second-biggest movie of the weekend behind only the newly-arriving Gran Turismo and ahead of Blue Beetle in its second week.

It's commonplace for studios to give a longer theatrical-to-streaming window for its more successful movies, as was shown just recently when The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke the Universal record for the longest streaming wait of recent years.

Barbie is playing now in theaters worldwide and will come to digital platforms on Tuesday, September 12.