Barbie Gets New Online Release Update (Report)

Warner Bros.' Barbie just received a slight delay to its digital online release.

The box office juggernaut starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has now been in theaters for over six weeks and made $1.34 billion worldwide in that time.

In 2023, that means it's time to start wondering when Barbie will be available to watch from home.

Warner Bros. (WB) recently announced that Greta Gerwig's latest film would be available online as soon as September 5, but plans seem to have changed.

Warner Bros.

Following an updated listing by digital retailer ROW8, Barbie is now expected to become available for purchase online on September 12.

Previously, it was reported that Barbie's digital release may be adjusted back to this new date, but this secondary source solidifies that idea.

If this date holds, that would mean Barbie's theater-exclusive window will be 53 days. This is an incredible accomplishment considering Barbie needed less than two months to become the biggest movie ever for Warner Bros.

What's the Rush for Barbie to Stream?

While 53 days is by no means a record-breaking turnaround for the studio to move a film from theaters to online, it is a rush for a film like Barbie.

Sure, the film will probably sell really well on digital platforms, it could possibly draw an audience to subscribe to Max (whenever it eventually begins streaming there), but by no means should WB feel rushed to deliver Barbie any other way than in the theaters.

It was even recently announced that Barbie would be making its IMAX debut in theaters on September 22 for just one week. The upgraded release will also feature a few new scenes.

Fellow Barbenheimer box office success, Oppenheimer, has a 120-day theater exclusive window, so don't expect that film to be available to watch at home anytime soon.

A similar window could have been used for Barbie if that was the studio's strategy, especially considering it still grossed $15.1 million domestically in its sixth week at the box office.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.