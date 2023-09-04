Barbie Movie Gets Exciting Blu-ray Release Update

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has just gotten its first release date for DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD physical copies going on sale.

Warner Bros. (WB) has seemingly had a change of heart, pushing back the digital release of Barbie to an uncertain date.

Initially, the hit film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was listed with a September 5 online release, then a week later on September 12.

However, the studio is now promoting the film's theatrical IMAX release on September 22, promising more footage with post-credit clips.

This last-second audible could prove to be wise, as Barbie will continue its journey as the #1 movie of the year in theaters.

Warner Bros.

According to Luiz Fernando, Barbie's physical (DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD) release date is currently set for January 2, 2024.

This will come as great news to many as this is the first time a date has been attached to the physical release of the film.

Considering the reshuffling of the digital release date, there's no guarantee that this DVD and Blu-ray date won't get changed in the coming weeks.

There has still been no word on when Barbie will be added to Max on streaming, but it's likely that it will be before 2024, based on WB's previous trends.

Barbie's Unmatched 2023 Box Office Success

Within his post on X (formerly Twitter), Fernando makes an astute observation, comparing Barbie to 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise's legacy sequel grossed $1.49 billion worldwide last summer and was not released on physical until 158 days after soaring into theaters.

Barbie is following a similar plan, hitting shelves 165 days after opening in theaters (if the Jan. 2 date sticks).

There's good reason for this patient by WB to release the film to fans at home. To date, Barbie has earned $1.38 billion globally, beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie and making it the biggest film of the year.

Considering the super-sized IMAX re-release in late September, Barbie could push towards $1.5 billion and potentially outperform Maverick from last year.

Regardless, following some bombs from its DC Films department this year, WB is trying to ring out as much box office earnings as humanly possible for the biggest film in the studio's history.

Barbie is now playing in theaters and will hit IMAX screens on September 22.