Barbie Movie Blu-ray Cover Unveiled: When Will It Release?

The official cover of the Barbie Blu-ray and steelbook have been revealed, likely months before its release.

Starting out strong, Greta Gerwig set the record for the first biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a female director, grossing $155 million.

While it will be highly sought after, the Barbie Blu-ray or DVD won't be released anytime soon as the Margot Robbie-led film has its sights set on a historic box office run.

Barbie Movie Steelbook Officially Unveiled

Warner Bros.

Along with the standard Blu-ray releasing later this year, the official steelbook for Barbie has been revealed.

Margot Robbie is front and center surrounded by a star and what appears to be a Barbieland sticker.

The bright pink steelbook is trying to emulate a Barbie suitcase based on the faux ridges on the front and the handle on the spine of the case.

There is no official release date for the Barbie Blu-ray steelbook.

When Will Barbie Release on Blu-Ray?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, its become increasingly difficult to predict when each studio will release the physical media for each movie it releases.

In 2023, Warner Bros. released Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17, but it proceeded to flop at the box office, only grossing $133.8 million globally.

67 days later on May 23, Shazam! 2 was available to stream on Max and buy the Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD physical versions.

Barbie already made significantly more than that at the box office, so there likely won't be any rush for WB to release this thing on streaming or Blu-ray anytime soon.

WB's Evil Dead Rise (which opened earlier this year) also released its physical media exactly 67 days later.

In 2022, The Batman streamed earlier on HBO Max but didn't hit store shelves until 81 days after its theatrical release.

Barbie has a great opportunity to finish July strong and continue its box office run deep into August. With that being said, a physical Blu-ray releases likely won't happen until at least 80 days after July 21.

It's fair to think it'll happen even later than that, a possible Blu-ray and DVD release date for Barbie is October 19, 90 days after the film's theatrical opening.

Barbie is now playing in theaters worldwide.