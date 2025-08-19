Tony Gilroy Finally Clarifies Andor & Bix’s Baby’s Star Wars Future

Andor series creator Tony Gilroy pulled the curtain back on the future of Andor and Bix's baby from the hit streaming Star Wars show. Bix and Andor's baby arrived in the acclaimed series as something of a final tease, with the show's final shot lingering on Adria Arjona's daughter of Ferrix.

Knowing that Diego Luna's iconic rebel meets his end mere days after the events of the Andor Season 2 finale, this baby stinger was seemingly meant to elicit a feeling of hope from the audience, knowing exactly who Andor was fighting for. However, just knowing that Andor and Bix's baby exists does not mean the show's creative team has considered the character's future outside of the series.

Fortunately for fans, though, recent quotes from Gilroy seemingly suggest that the new baby character may have a future in the franchise.

Speaking to Gold Derby, the Andor creator said one of the benefits of writing in the baby tease at the end of his hit series was partly that he could "tell [Walt Disney CEO] Bob Iger there’s a baby," adding that Disney can now "do whatever they want with it:"

"Let’s be really honest, it doesn’t hurt me when I can tell [Walt Disney CEO] Bob Iger there’s a baby. And he can name it, and he can sex it, and they can do whatever they want with it."

Gilroy added that another part of including the baby was so that the series did not end simply with "the bummer of [Andor] dying" in Rogue One.

Luna stars in the Emmy-nominated series (which is up for 14 nominations at this year's awards ceremony) alongside Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Stellan Skarsgård.

When Will Andor's Baby Be Seen Next?

Sadly for fans, Andor Season 2 was the end of the beloved Star Wars series. The latest batch of episodes took place over the four years leading up to the events of Star Wars: Rogue One, where Diego Luna's Cassian Andor tragically passes on a mission to nab the Death Star plans from the dastardly Empire.

So, even if there was a desire to do a Season 3, the runway has run out for Luna's character (aka the person the series' namesake) on the Disney+ series.

However, that does not mean Andor's baby or his former lover, Bix, will never be seen or heard from again. If a character is not dead (and even then, it happens from time to time), then there is always the chance they will come back in the Star Wars universe.

As it stands, the future of Star Wars streaming storytelling is a little up in the air. Outside of an animated Darth Maul series, Ahsoka Season 2, and an untitled new show from Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse.

Perhaps, the brand could return to Andor's story at some point down the line, following his child, as he or she seeks to discover the truth behind his father, realizing his dad was a hero of the Rebellion (if they did not already know).