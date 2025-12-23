Avengers Doomsday Trailer 3 Focus Hinted At By Marvel Insider

An entertainment insider heavily teased the main focus of the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and it seemed to be an exciting prospect that would drum up more hype. Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has been ramping up at the end of 2025, following the arrival of a Steve Rogers-focused teaser during the weekend screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and was later released online just in time for the holidays. This was part of Marvel Studios' four-part trailer release strategy for Avengers: Doomsday, and the next batch of teasers is rumored to focus on other significant characters in the upcoming 2026 crossover movie.

The second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is confirmed to focus on Chris Hemsworth's Thor after the footage's audio leaked online ahead of its release. While there are many theories on what to expect in the third teaser, Movie and TV insider, Cryptic HD Quality, posted a GIF of James Marsden's Cyclops, with him heavily teasing that the upcoming footage could focus on the classic Marvel character or the X-Men.

After the first two Avengers: Doomsday trailers focused on familiar characters (Steve Rogers and Thor), many would agree that it is time for Marvel Studios to raise the bar even higher, and focusing on legacy characters would be the way to do it. This would be peak nostalgia for longtime Marvel fans, and it would give them more reason to flock to theaters when the film premieres on December 18, 2026.

3 Theories On What Avengers: Doomsday Trailer 3 Will Be About

Solo Cyclops trailer

20th Century Studios

James Marsden is confirmed to return as Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) in Avengers: Doomsday, and his comeback is poised to redeem his character following his tragic death in X-Men: The Last Stand. Cyclops as the main focus of the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer is a surprising choice, but there are a few reasons why Marvel Studios wanted to push the character to the forefront.

Official Avengers: Doomsday merchandise from the crew's wrap gift confirmed that Cyclops will have a comic-accurate costume in the movie, and the teaser could reveal a first look at his suit, which could lead to exciting fan reactions because it would mark the first time that it will be seen in live-action. The teaser could also feature a completely different Cyclops, who is a more confident leader in the field and serves as the X-Men's anchor in battle.

X-Men Trailer

20th Century Studios

A likely candidate for the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer would be focusing on the returning X-Men heroes. Many would agree that this is a perfect choice for the upcoming teaser, as it would likely serve as an announcement to casual fans who are still unaware of the return of characters like Professor X and Magneto.

Similar to the teasers for Steve Rogers and Thor, the trailer for the X-Men could not only give a glimpse of the new, comic-accurate costumes of the heroes, but it could also hint at why they are joining the fight against Doctor Doom. What would make the teaser more intriguing is providing a glimpse of a clash between the X-Men and the Avengers.

Classic Marvel Heroes

Marvel

While this may seem far-fetched due to its spoiler-heavy nature, Marvel Studios could pull back the curtain and finally confirm the return of other classic Marvel Legacy heroes like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer, especially after rumors indicated that some of these characters will return in the 2026 MCU movie.

Doing this would not only confirm these rumors but also generate massive hype for Doomsday. However, there is a disadvantage to doing this, as fans would expect even more surprises in Doomsday, and it could come back to bite Marvel Studios if they fail to deliver.