Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms Its 7 Main Characters

Lucasfilm just confirmed seven main characters who will lead the way in Ahsoka Season 2. After a year-long absence since Skeleton Crew, Star Wars is returning to the MandoVerse this year in two projects. The Mandalorian & Grogu will take flight in theaters on May 22 before Ahsoka returns for Season 2 on Disney+ later in the year, over three years after it began in 2023. The series stars Rosario Dawson as The Clone Wars legend Ahsoka Tano alongside Rebels' Ghost Crew, all making the jump to live-action for the first time.

The latest edition of Star Wars Insider (Issue 235) described how Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 follows up on the 2023 sophomore outing with a focus on seven heroes and villains, confirming them as the series' main characters.

Star Wars

Daredevil star Rosario Dawson will continue her reign as the MandoVerse's older Ahsoka Tano in her Disney+ series' sophomore outing. While she is among the group still "stranded on Peridea," getting home to face Thrawn ought to be her top priority, perhaps only after making some interesting discoveries there.

Much to the disappoint of many, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker won't truly be a main character in Season 2, but he will be back to compliment Ahsoka's own story after she saw a force ghost of him on Peridea. One has to wonder if he has more integral lessons left to teach her from the afterlife.

Star Wars

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is expected to be one of Ahsoka Season 2's main stars as Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior and member of the Ghost Crew from Rebels who is known for her creative and rebellious spirit.

Sabine may be stranded on Peridea with Ahsoka Tano and Huyang, but that ought to leave her plenty of time for Jedi training now that she has picked up a lightsaber, possibly building toward an ultimate face-off with Shin Hati.

Star Wars

Many fans won't be aware that Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star David Tennant is actually part of the Star Wars universe, voicing the droid professor Huyang.

Huyang is thousands of years old and has spent much of his existence teaching younglings how to build their lightsabers and other key Jedi lessons. Now, he has been left stranded in Peridea with Ahsoka and Sabine, but perhaps his immense knowledge will ultimately be helpful in getting them home.

Star Wars

Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati was introduced as an apprentice to Baylan Skoll who travelled with him to Peridea, only to be left abandoned in this distant galaxy. While her master makes unexpected discoveries on Peridea, Hati was last seen preparing to lead a group of bandits on this far away land.

By the time Season 2 rolls around, it's easy to imagine Shin Hati having solidified her leadership over these bandits, using them to exert influence over those stranded on Peridea, such as Ahsoka and Sabine, as well as the locals.

Star Wars

Baylan Skoll was a fan-favorite in Ahsoka's first season thanks to his unique Jedi-turned-mercenary backstory. Sadly, Skoll's actor, Ray Stevenson, passed away before Season 1 released, but the character will live on through Game of Thrones star Rory McCann, with the first look at the Ahsoka recast arriving last October.

Season 2 will pick up from Baylan's massive cliffhanger, which saw him seeking out an ancient power on Peridea that looks to be the Mortis gods, a trio of powerful entities who represent ultimate balance in the force. His discovery and new knowledge of those being may be vital in forming Ahsoka's next tale.

Star Wars

Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka Season 2, with he and Ezra Bridger having "returned to the known galaxy."

Fans know that there are Imperial remnants scattered across the galaxy, all of which will be eager to greet Thrawn as their new leader upon his return. That said, the final face-off likely won't come for some time until the Heir to the Empire-inspired MandoVerse crossover movie, which may be in danger at Lucasfilm.

Star Wars

Ahsoka introduced Eman Esfandi as a recast Ezra Bridger who has been stranded on Peridea for many years. Having finally returned to the known galaxy, Ezra reunited with his mother-figure Hera in Ahsoka.

There's no doubt that Ezra will be feeling some guilt for his rescuers that he left behind, setting about to try and rescue them while also stopping Thrawn. It also seems Esfandi has ditched the beard for Ahsoka Season 2 in a major redesign.

Ahsoka Season 2's Other Major Players

Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni confirmed four characters will receive bigger roles in Season 2, two of which strangely weren't named here by Star Wars Insider. That's not to say they won't be major players in the 2026 series, but perhaps that they won't be as integral to the storyline as the previous seven Star Wars icons.

Star Wars

Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla will officially be "directly part of the action" this time aroundas fans will see "a lot more" of her in Season 2.

With Grand Admiral Thrawn back in the known galaxy, Hera, now reunited with Ezra Bridger, is what is waiting for him. It's easy to imagine her mobilizing an army against the Heir to the Empire, while also trying to rescue those stuck on Peridea.

Star Wars

The Rebels' beloved C1-series astromech droid Chopper was confirmed by Filoni to do some "really messed up stuff" in Ahsoka's sophomore outing and generally have "a lot more" to do thanks to outcry from fans.

Star Wars

The Disney+ series will finally include one member of the Ghost Crew who was missing from Season 1, Zeb Orrelios. The beloved Lasat is working for the New Republic at this point in the MandoVerse timeline, which will be explored further when he returns in The Mandalorian & Grogu as a prequel to Ahsoka Season 2.