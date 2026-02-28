Avengers Doomsday Star Confirms Unexpected Love Triangle (But Not The One Fans Think)

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing together the perfect love triangle, and it may include another from Marvel Comics. Marvel Studios' Avengers blockbusters are now known best for their game-changing storylines and larger-than-life action, but what put them on the map was the unique concept of bringing characters from vastly different franchises together to see how these heroes and villains interact. That remains true even five Avengers movies in after 14 years, with fans eager to see how the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and New Avengers interact, including which friendships, romances, team-ups, and rivalries form.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Avengers: Doomsday's Red Guardian actor David Harbour confirmed he forms a "brotherhood" and what he calls a "love triangle" with his Thunderbolts* co-stars, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell's John Walker (U.S. Agent).

"I'm building sort of a brotherhood with my boys: the Winter Soldier and Wyatt Russell's [John Walker]. And I like that bromance between the three of us, that sort of love triangle has been really fun."

It's safe to say that the New Avengers' male trio wasn't the love triangle that fans were expecting from Doomsday. As the movie will prominently feature Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor, many were expecting their infamously strange love triangle to finally be adapted.

But his New Avengers bromance won't be the only key relationship for Alexei Shostakov in Doomsday, as Harbour confirmed the movie holds "a lot of beautiful stuff" between him and his daughter, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Excitingly, fans can expect much more of that dynamic in the future, as the New Avengers are among the MCU cast confirmed to appear in both Doomsday and Secret Wars, although their fate beyond that into Phase 7 is unclear.

The Stranger Things veteran hyped up Doomsday as the "biggest thing [he's] ever done," while also calling RDJ's Doctor Doom performance "really special:"

"Oh man, [Avengers: Doomsday'] is huge. I mean, I thought Stranger Things 5 was big, but this is kind of the biggest thing I've ever done. I'm really excited for you to see what [Robert Downey Jr.] is doing, I think he's really special."

Will Avengers: Doomsday Adapt Marvel's Weirdest Love Triangle?

Namor has a long-standing infatuation with Sue Storm that has often been rather predatory, especially by modern standards. From her end, the Fantastic Four hero has ranged from an attraction to the Sub-Mariner that she never acts on to outright disgust, but she has always remained loyal to Reed Richards.

As Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first time that all three have shared the screen in live-action, many are hoping to see that dynamic addressed. Adding further fuel to the fire, scooper MyTimeToShineHello confirmed that Tenoch Huerta and Vanessa Kirby "share a lot of scenes together in the desert."

Unfortunately, given that Doomsday has so many players on the table, it's tough to imagine there being time for Marvel Comics' weirdest love triangle to be explored in any meaningful way. But it's easy to imagine an off-handed homage to that dynamic, with Namor hinting at his attraction to Storm, much to her disgust.

In terms of Red Guardian, Winter Solider, and U.S. Agent's new bromance, the team dynamics were among the most praised elements of Thunderbolts*, so the more the better. It will be interesting to see see how Chris Evans' Steve Rogers reacts to Bucky's new friends after their long-awaited reunion, along with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, with whom a new superhero Civil War may be looming.