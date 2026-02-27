Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals Doctor Doom’s Magical Second-In-Command

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom reportedly has a magical ally in Avengers: Doomsday. Avid Marvel fans will be well aware that Doctor Doom rarely takes on allies, viewing himself as superior and the only one who can achieve his goals. There's no denying that, even alone, he is one of the most foreboding forces in the Marvel universe, as moviegoers will see on full display this December when Doom comes to the MCU with two key powers in Avengers 5.

According to renowned insider Daniel Richtman, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will have a "wizard as his second-in-command" in Avengers: Doomsday who is said to wield a Sling Ring (the mystical artifact used to open portals). While Richtman left the wizard's identity a mystery for the time being, further rumors and Marvel Comics history point to a big twist coming for a familiar MCU hero.

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello previously claimed that Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play "Doom's wizard sidekick" in Avengers 5. If that rumor proves true, the MCU's beloved magical Avenger may find himself allied with Doctor Doom, serving as this mysterious "second in command" figure.

It seems RDJ's Doom may be pulling multiple fan favorite heroes into his cause in Avengers 5, as Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will reportedly also be a "follower."

Surprisingly, Cumberbatch wasn't part of Doomsday's original cast reveal last year, although he has been confirmed to appear in Secret Wars. His omission from the chair-centric announcement might start to make sense if his unveiling as an ally to RDJ's Doom comes later on in Avengers 5 as one of its bigger twists.

Why Doctor Strange Might Be Secretly Working with Doctor Doom

Doctor Strange was a major player in the lead-up to 2015's Secret Wars event during the Time Runs Out storyline. While investigating the destruction of universes, Strange uncovered the cause of the Incursions and allied with Doctor Doom to confront the culprits, the Beyonders, ultimately helping him to create Battleworld to salvage what was left of the Multiverse.

Those familiar with 2015's Secret Wars will know the important role that Doom gives Doctor Strange under his rule on Battleworld as its sheriff. Unlike the patchwork reality's other inhabitants who have no memory of the former Multiverse, Strange remembers and understands the necessity of this new world.

That notion works well in the MCU's existing context after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as he is currently the only superhero who has witnessed the ramifications of Incursions first-hand on Sinister Strange's Earth.

The 2022 blockbuster's post-credit scene introduced Charlize Theron's Clea and saw her approach Doctor Strange to help her fix an Incursion he caused. As Clea will reportedly also return in Doomsday, one has to wonder if she could also be working with Doctor Doom and was possibly even sent by him to recruit Strange.