New Avengers: Doomsday Poster Released In Japan With 1 Slight Change

Avengers: Doomsday just got a new teaser teaser to celebrate a major Japanese release announcement. Marvel Studios soft-launched marketing for Doomsday already with four mini trailers and a green teaser poster, kickstarting a year-long countdown toward December 18 and the MCU's biggest event in seven years.

Marvel Studios' official Japanese account on X revealed an updated posters for Avengers: Doomsday for the region with a minor tweak. The poster also came with the news that Avengers 5 will land in Japan on December 18, releasing simultaneously with the U.S. and most of the world.

Marvel Studios

The Phase 6 blockbuster's simultaneous launch in the Asian territory with the U.S. ought to settle fears from moviegoers, as some MCU releases, even the spoilery Spider-Man: No Way Home, have held up their Japanese releases by weeks.

While the English poster featuring Doomsday written in plain text beside the movie's global release date, the Japanese Variant instead included the logo.

Marvel Studios

Beyond the obvious change of replacing the Doomsday text for a Japanese logo, Marvel Studios also made some more minor tweaks to the poster, such as further cropping the background and increasing its saturation and sharpness.

Marvel Studios

Japan isn't the only territory marketing Doomsday a little differently, as ScreenRant reported that the December blockbuster will go by Vingadores: Doutor Destino, or Avengers: Doctor Doom, for Brazilian audiences.

Avengers: Doomsday's closest possible translation would be Vingadores: Dia do Juízo Final, meaning Avengers: Day of Final Judgement. It's possible the change was made to sound more marketable in Portugeese, or avoid conflict with Marvel's Judgement Day storyline that the MCU is reportedly adapting.

Avengers: Doomsday's Marketing Has a Big Problem to Overcome

Fans will be waiting a while for Doomsday's true theatrical poster that will likely feature the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men for the first time on one epic live-action poster. Infinity War didn't get its grand "floating head" poster until roughly two months before release, so Doomsday's may not arrive until the fall.

Many were recently left disappointed when Marvel Studios broke its 16-year Super Bowl streak and dropped nothing from Avengers 5 at 2026's Big Game. As such, the studio is yet to offer the first true look at Robert Downey Jr. in action as Doctor Doom, despite him being the movie's lead and likely marketing centrepiece.

Marvel Studios will face a tough dilemma with Avengers 5's marketing, as Doctor Doom is famous for remaining masked almost all the time, and yet the studio will probably be eager to tout Downey Jr.'s long-awaited return in a big way. Exactly how it will approach that conundrum may not become clear until summer, when marketing for Doomsday is likely to enter overdrive with new posters and trailers.