Marvel Studios Will Officially Break Its 16-Year Super Bowl Trailer Rule in 2026

Marvel Studios' 16-year Super Bowl streak will reportedly end in 2026 as the superhero genre takes a back seat on the big game day. The Super Bowl is not only the NFL's championship game but also a major event in the entertainment biz thanks to the commercials and movie trailers that come with it. As one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, the MCU has become a mainstay of the Super Bowl, appearing almost every year since it began, until now.

According to a report from Deadline, Marvel Studios won't feature any of its 2026 blockbusters or Disney+ shows at Super Bowl LX. The decision ends a 16-year streak of Marvel Studios dropping new spots or trailers annually at the big game, which began in 2010. In fact, since the MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man, the franchise has skipped only 2009, as there were no new movies to feature.

Fans will be kept waiting a while longer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer, along with new looks at Avengers: Doomsday, VisionQuest, and the second seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, and X-Men '97, all of which will be released over the course of 2026.

The full list of Marvel Studios' annual Super Bowl appearances is listed below:

2008 - Iron Man

2010 - Iron Man 2

2011 - Thor , Captain America: The First Avenger

, 2012 - The Avengers

2013 - Iron Man 3

2014 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier

2015 - Avengers: Age of Ultron

2016 - Captain America: Civil War

2017 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , Spider-Man: Homecoming

, 2018 - Black Panther , Avengers: Infinity War

, 2019 - Captain Marvel , Avengers: Endgame

, 2020 - Black Widow , Disney+ sizzle reel

, Disney+ sizzle reel 2021 - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

2022 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Moon Knight

, 2023 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2024 - Deadpool & Wolverine

2025 - Thunderbolts*

Why Is Marvel Studios Skipping 2026's Super Bowl?

Marvel Studios

It's unclear why the MCU will be sitting out the Super Bowl, especially after its four-trailer campaign for Avengers: Doomsday in December and January. The studio's absence may relate to the reported $10 million price tag for a 30-second spot at this year's big game, increased over $2 million from its $7.5-8 million cost in 2025.

Marvel Studios may view its recent batch of Doomsday teasers as enough marketing for the time being, given it won't hit theaters until December, while its upcoming Disney+ series may not justify the high promo price tag.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's absence is far more confusing, given that Homecoming showed up at the Super Bowl in its release year and a trailer for the 2026 blockbuster leaked at the end of 2025.

The red brand won't be the only superhero studio passing on the Super Bowl this year, as DC Studios isn't expected to make an appearance either, instead offering a new look at Supergirl at the Puppy Bowl on the same Sunday.

However, there will still be some major blockbusters making their presence felt at the Super Bowl, including The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions 3, Toy Story 5, Hoppers, Scream 7, and Disclosure Day.