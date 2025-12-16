Spider-Man 4 Trailer Leaks Online, Sony Takes Action

Sony is taking action as the Spider-Man 4 trailer leaks online, ahead of any official release. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest wall-crawling epic from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, marking one of two MCU projects set to release in theaters in 2026 (the other being Avengers: Doomsday). While Avengers is getting all the attention right now, with its debut trailer seemingly imminent, Spider-Man is making waves in its own right.

The new movie from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has seemingly had its first trailer leak online. While various onlookers had questioned the validity of the unfinished sneak peek, Sony's reaction to the leaks has led some to think it could be legitimate.

The Spider-Man studio has begun issuing DMCA notices for those who leaked the alleged trailer, pulling it down from social forums like X and Reddit. Users shared the news on social media, revealing that their accounts had been locked after posting the trailer, and that Sony Pictures was behind the take-down.

Marvel Studios

This comes mere days after the very first Avengers: Doomsday trailer leaked online, with Marvel Studios enacting a similar strategy to remove any instances of the teaser from the web. Where Spider-Man 4 differs, however, is that there has been no word on whether a Brand New Day tease was imminent or not.

Sony Pictures UK recently shared a post on X featuring Tom Holland's web-headed hero, accompanied by the caption "all we want for Christmas is [Tom Holland]." Some took this to be a potential tease that a Brand New Day trailer was incoming, but that had by no means been confirmed in any official capacity.

The Sony-distributed Anaconda is coming to theaters on Thursday, December 25, so there is a chance this unfinished Spider-Man tease could come in its final form attached to that.

For those counting, this is not even the first time a Holland-led Spider-Man film has had its trailer leaked. 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home had a similar instance occur in the lead-up to its debut teaser, with Sony enacting the same sweeping DMCA takedowns.

Sony Pictures has yet to publicly comment on the Spider-Man 4 trailer leaks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. The new film will mark Tom Holland's first Spider-Man movie without director John Watts, starting a new era for the web-slinging hero post-high school. Brand New Day is said to be a grounded Spidey adventure following the iconic comic hero as he balances being a fledgling 20-something just trying to make rent with protecting his city as a super-powered masked vigilante.

When Will The Spider-Man 4 Trailer Drop?

Marvel Studios

At this point, no official word from Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios has come out about when fans can expect the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to arrive. In fact, it is likley that with all the hubbub over the leaked Avengers: Doomsday teaser, the idea of a Spider-Man 4 first look had completely escaped fans' minds.

Brand New Day is coming, though, and sooner than Avengers: Doomsday. So, a trailer will have to hit screens at some point.

Many had assumed that, given Avengers: Doomsday's prominent role in Marvel marketing leading up to the holidays, a Spider-Man 4 teaser was unlikely to arrive before the end of the year, and (honestly) it still might not.

Yes, Sony Pictures has Anaconda on the horizon, potentially being the perfect place to debut a tease of its biggest 2026 movie, but having anything superhero-related competing with Doomsday for airtime to close out the year might be a fool's errand.

It had been previously reported that Spider-Man 4 was lining up a potential trailer debut with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash (due out in theaters on Friday, December 19). Those whispers, however, have been significantly dampened in the weeks since that initial report broke. Perhaps the plan is still to release something before the calendar flips, creating an exciting double dip for superhero fans itching to see Marvel's latest and greatest.

However, if it does not, then a likley spot for the first Brand New Day tease would be in mid-February, in conjunction with the Super Bowl, where trailers can often be dropped.