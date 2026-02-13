Druski's Coulda Been Love Season 2 Cast List & Pictures - Featuring Stez, Emannie & More

Coulda Been Love Season 2 is bringing back the romance and thrill from the first season as it introduces a new batch of aspiring singles vying for Druski's love and attention. The hit reality dating show from YouTube returns after a successful first season, following a group of women who compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and the chance to become Druski's "true love." Coulda Been Love serves as a parody of classic dating shows like The Bachelor and Love Island, but with insane comedic twists and over-the-top drama and humor.

Coulda Been Love Season 1 ended with Bambi outlasting other strong cast members to win the competition (and Druski's heart). This time around, the show's sophomore run introduced a pool of 18 contestants with even more wild personalities to amplify the show's comedic and absurd elements.

Coulda Been Love Season 2 premiered on YouTube on February 12. New episodes premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Coulda Been Love Cast Guide: Every Contestant, Host, & Bachelor

Host:

Caleb Pressley

YouTube

Instagram: @calebpressley

Caleb Pressley returns to serve as the dry-humored host in Coulda Been Love Season 2. He brings back his natural humor and comments as if he's lonely and desperate in finding love for himself (which is perfect for a satirical show like this one).

Outside of the reality series, Pressley is a comedian and former quarterback from the University of North Carolina (UNC), and he earned widespread recognition during his stint in Barstool Sports.

The Bachelor:

Druski

YouTube

Instagram: @druski

At the center of Coulda Been Love is comedian and influencer Druski (Andrew Desbordes).

Druski is best known for his viral sketch comedy and satirical shows that blend over-the-top humor with hip-hop culture, which usually have insane twists. He has over 11 million followers on Instagram and at least 4.5 million followers on YouTube.

Aside from his main goal of finding "true love" in Coulda Been Love Season 2, Druski aspires to find genuine connections with women who are not only in it for the money or chasing fame.

Contestants:

Courtney

YouTube

Nickname: Jamal

Courtney admitted that she is tired of girls, so she joined Coulda Been Love Season 2 to "try something new."

Upon meeting Druski for the first time, Courtney admitted that she felt something inside her, noting that her "whole heart dropped."

Cynteria

YouTube

Nickname: Mr. Man

As one of the studs in Coulda Been Love, Cynteria has an intriguing goal in mind for Season 2: to have Druski "factory reset" her because she admits that she is curious about men. This is on top of her confession that she hasn't slept with anyone before.

Charisma

YouTube

Nickname: Pitt Bully

Instagram: @_pittbully

Charisma made an early impression on Druski in Coulda Been Love Season 2 by being "aggressive" during their first meeting, which explains why she earned the nickname "Pitt Bully." Right from the start, she straight-up told Druski he looked dumb, and the bachelor immediately admitted he was already a little scared of her.

Charisma claimed on her Instagram that her journey in the show "changed [her] in ways [she] can't even explain," adding more intrigue to an already trending second season.

Grace

YouTube

Grace, dubbed as "quiet but freaky" in her official description, said that she is not a "picky" person when it comes to choosing who to love.

Based on what was shown in Episode 1, Grace exhibits a confident and comedic energy in the new season. This isn't surprising because she is a DJ and a model in the real world, meaning that she knows how to vibe well with people.

Rita

YouTube

Nickname: Milkshake

Right off the bat, Rita told Druski that he's handsome and it's a good thing for their future kids.

This bold declaration proves that Rita is not shy to admit her feelings for Druski, meaning that she has the potential to go all out in Coulda Been Love Season 2.

Shey

YouTube

Nickname: No Englisss

Shey is a Costa Rican contestant in Coulda Been Love Season 2 who stands out for only knowing "a little bit" of English. She joined the dating show for the opportunity to meet someone new and potentially find a deeper connection.

Druski hilariously pointed out in the confessional that he thinks Shey has no idea that he is the prize, and this could lead to interesting developments in the coming episodes.

Chanel

YouTube

As one of the studs in Coulda Been Love Season 2, Chanel built a reputation for being the most talkative in the pool of contestants, which sometimes annoyed her fellow players. Still, Chanel instantly became a fan-favorite due to her hilarious antics and unfiltered moments in the show.

Outside of Coulda Been Love, Chanel is a rapper, barber, comedian, and influencer.

Stez

YouTube

Nickname: Won’t F**k

As a contestant in Coulda Been Love Season 2, Stez revealed that she always has fantasies about having a big man next to her since she's small, making her a perfect partner for Druski.

Stez also claimed that she can bring a lot of "household values" to the table, and she is "pretty submissive."

Ejerrian

YouTube

Nickname: Lemme Touchem

Ejerrian is known as a viral content creator ready to find love in Coulda Been Love Season 2. She is looking for "a funny man that knows how to handle [her]," and she claims that Drewski is the "right amount" for her.

Episode 1 showed Ejerrian boldly declaring that she is the "black queen" in Druski's life.

Whitney

YouTube

Nickname: Vintage

At 46, Whitney is perhaps the oldest contestant in Coulda Been Love Season 2, but she embraces her age as an advantage by seemingly pointing out that her maturity stands out. She also admits that she's into a younger guy, which is a good sign for Druski.

Whitney describes herself as the "sexy cool cougar" of the group, and declares that she is not too old to have babies.

Emannie

YouTube

Nickname: Percs

Emannie, who was given the nickname Percs, admits that her goals in joining the series are to simply have a good time and hopefully, fall in love.

Based on her vibe from Episode 1, Emannie brings the right balance of high energy and quick-witted banter that is perfect for the show's satirical dating elements.

Jazzy

YouTube

Nickname: Wheels

Jazzy makes Coulda Been Love history as the show's first paraplegic contestant who admits from the get-go that Druski is "definitely [her] type."

She becomes a standout contestant in Season 2 due to her being in a wheelchair, while also getting a little too excited reaction from Druski upon her debut in the series. In Episode 1, Jazzy pointed out that she can't wait for Druski to lift her (literally) and be the next worthy woman in his life.

Rodriguez Twins

YouTube

Nickname: Chips & Salsa

Coulda Been Love Season 2 is raising the absurdity by bringing in the Rodriguez Sisters as official contestants. The pair pointed out that men don't deserve them if they "can't handle both of us."

They joined the competition as a pair because they believed that "two is better than one," and they knew that Druski would be thrilled to have a "twin package" as a prize in Season 2.

Angel

YouTube

Angel is another standout contestant in Coulda Been Love Season 2 because of her 6'7 height and intimidating personality.

Born in Cuba, Angel declared that she is "going to save [Druski's bloodline" because she is poised to give him "basketball players for the next three generations."

Tytianna

YouTube

Nickname: P.J.

Tytianna is a no-nonsense contestant in Coulda Been Love Season 2 who won't back down in any fight. She exhibits bold confidence and playful banter with Druski during their first meeting.

Tytianna is an early standout after being chosen by Druski to have an intimate date in a private jet in Episode 1.

Lakyn

YouTube

Nickname: Snowflake

Lakyn is one of the two contestants who made a last-minute entrance in Coulda Been Love Season 2 because her flight from her hometown of Kentucky was delayed. She believes that she is the one for Druski because she has the "beauty and brains" that place her apart from everyone else.

She pointed out that she is not a gold digger before telling Druski all about her past relationship that lasted for seven years.

Riley

YouTube

Nickname: Me Likey

The final entrant in Coulda Been Love Season 2 is Riley, and she had an advantage early on from being exempted from elimination due to her late arrival and not having the opportunity to have the one-on-one with Druski. The host, Caleb, also hyped her as "smart, pretty, and college-educated."

Riley then pulled back the curtain on what she can bring to the table, noting that she has attitude, good vibes, and she can cook.

