Druski's Coulda Been Love Reunion Is Confirmed: Here's Everything We Know

Following its unexpected finale, the Coulda Been Love Reunion episode brings back most of the contestants who tried to win Druski's heart, meaning that fans can expect more tension-filled confrontations and revelations.

Coulda Been Love's finale showcased the ultimate challenge for the Top 6 ladies wanting to impress Druski by bringing in actual members of his family to help him decide who to choose.

In the end, the grand winner (and Druski's heart) was ultimately revealed as 23-year-old Bambi after the comedian chose her due to her genuine intentions.

Druski's Coulda Been Love Reunion is Filmed

Druski

As fans look ahead to the upcoming reunion episode, a post from @3rdd_entertainment revealed that filming for Druski's Coulda Been Love Reunion happened on Saturday, March 29.

The afterparty took place at the Opium nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia.

The upcoming reunion episode of the romance reality series from YouTube will give fans insight into what the cast has been up to since the finale and potentially clear up any unresolved conflict that happened inside Druski's house.

When Will Coulda Been Love Reunion Release?

Bambi & Druski

Coulda Been Love Episode 6 (the finale) premiered on YouTube on March 21. The episode has garnered over 7.2 million views and 185,000 likes.

The high viewership for Coulda Been Love's finale means that many fans are waiting for the heavily teased reunion episode.

Despite the anticipation, it remains to be seen when Coulda Been Love Reunion will exactly be released.

There hasn't been any official confirmation about its release date or if it will premiere on Druski's YouTube channel. However, given that the reunion has been filmed, an announcement could be in the cards sooner than later.

The best bet right now is that the reunion will release on YouTube some time in May 2025 to capitalize on fans' still-hot excitement for Coulda Been Love.

The First Teaser Images for Coulda Been Love's Reunion Are Out

Coulda Been Love Cast

Druski has been hyping up the Coulda Been Love Reunion episode on his Instagram.

The comedian posted several teaser images for the upcoming episode, showing a glimpse of some of the returning cast members (read more about the full cast of Druski's Coulda Been Love).

The confirmed cast members appearing in the reunion episode are Season 1 winner Bambi, Switcheroo, Nina, Demon, Meatball, Breanna, Daddy Yankee, and Morgan.

Druski

One of the teaser images also hinted that Druski could be involved in another freak accident while filming the reunion episode.

Fans can remember that Druski was also involved in a mishap during the finale when eventual winner Bambi jumped onto his seat after being excited over his announcement. The medical team had to step in to treat his injuries.

Meatball and Switcheroo May Have Gotten Into Trouble

Switcheroo

As the runner-up of Coulda Been Love, Switcheroo made many memorable moments in the reality series, such as making out with Druski multiple times.

One of the prominent clashes inside Druski's house happened between Switcheroo and Meatball, specifically during the finale.

During one of the challenges, Uncle Boise (Druski's uncle) chooses Meatball over everyone as the woman he wants his nephew to end up with.

This did not sit well with Switcheroo, who engaged in a fistfight with her after some intense trash-talking.

The fight did not end there since Meatball retaliated on Switcheroo after she was announced as one of the Top 2 contestants with Bambi, leaving Meatball to be eliminated alongside the rest of the field.

The bad blood between the pair seems far from over since Meatball and Switcheroo engaged in another fight while filming the reunion episode.

According to this summary video from Instagram, Switcheroo shared that Meatball pulled some of her hair while filming.

However, Meatball showed proof of her injuries, noting that Switcheroo also attacked her.

It seems that the reunion episode will shed some more light on the pair's ongoing conflict.

All episodes of Coulda Been Love can be streamed on Druski's YouTube Channel.