Coulda Been Love Gets Exciting Episode Announcement from Druski

Druski offered fans some exciting news about upcoming episodes of his YouTube series Coulda Been Love.

Andrew Desbordes (better known as Druski) has made a living off documenting his life online. While to this point the popular YouTuber has done it through his viral sketch comedy show Coulda Been Records, he is ready to take on the giants of reality TV mainstays (just like MrBeast did with Beast Games).

Coulda Been Love is a play on the fan-favorite Bachelor format, seeing a group of prospective lovers vy for Druski's heart as well as a cash prize of $50,000.

How Many Episodes Will Coulda Been Love Be?

Viral online creator Andrew "Druski" Desbordes teased the future of his recently debuted Coulda Been Love YouTube series.

The season premiere of Druski's reality romance series debuted on his personal YouTube channel on Thursday, February 13, teasing the season of chaos that is set to come.

However, exactly how long that season will be is information that has eluded fans, until now.

Speaking on an appearance on the Act Normal Podcast, Druski seemingly tipped his hand at how many episodes Coulda Been Love will be. "I'd say like eight or nine [episodes]," the fan-favorite YouTuber teased, saying they have a "whole season" planned:

Q: "How many episodes?" Druski: "I'd say like eight or nine." Q: "Oh, so it's like a full season." Druski: "Yeah, it's a full season of... it's gonna be good. It's gonna be dope."

Elsewhere in the interview, Druski disclosed some of the details of what is to come from his viral search for love.

When asked if his mother and grandmother, who appeared in the trailer for the series met any of the potential candidates vying for his heart he revealed, "They got to meet some of the women," saying they were a part of the "the finale episode:"

Q: "Did your grandma and mom get to meet any of the women?" Druski: "Yes, they got to meet some of the women. We brought my mom, my grandma on to the last final two on the finale episode. You'll see them come on there and kind of like do a one-on-one date with each."

While the popular YouTuber did not let slip if he found love in the series or not, he did say they would "for sure" be doing a Season 2:

Q: "We already asked you this, you kind of answered this at the beginning of the episode, you said you feel like you found love. You don't know if it's love, but you found somebody, y'all went on a couple dates." Druski: "I found... yeah, we went on a couple dates after the show. This girl is very interesting, I will say... Y'all will find out. Y'all got to watch the show... I think there's a lot of twists and turns throughout the season. You won't know what's going to happen at the end. You won't know." Q: "Will you be doing a Season 2 or no?" Druski: "For sure, for sure."

When Will Coulda Been Love Episode 2 Release?

The next obvious question will likely be when fans can expect the next Coulda Been Love episodes to be released on YouTube.

Episode 1 is the only one with a known release date, as it debuted on YouTube on Thursday, February 13.

While no official release information is known for its second episode, it would make sense (judging from the release of the series premiere) that new episodes will continue to debut every Thursday until the season is done.

Episode 1 was released on Thursday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET. If Episode 2 were to follow this sort of release window, then a release on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET makes the most sense.

Of course, fans should wait for official confirmation of Episode 2 release information, which is likely to come within a couple of days of the new episode's debut.

Coulda Been Love joins hit YouTube series like The Amazing Digital Circus