Beast Games: Mr Beast Reveals How Much Money Winner & Losers Won In Total

Mr. Beast revealed exactly how much money he gave away to the contestants of Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games, and the number is shockingly high.

Beast Games was marketed as the biggest game show in history for multiple reasons. The number of contestants started at 1,000 (but 2,000 were originally selected for Episode 0) and the winner was promised $5 million.

Throughout 10 episodes, the number of contestants got smaller, but in one of the biggest twists in game show history, the prize was doubled in the finale to $10 million.

How Much Money Did Mr. Beast Give Away for Beast Games?

Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Beast recently took to X to reveal the exact amount of money players won from Beast Games. Although the prize pool for the winner totaled $10 million, Mr. Beast actually spent more than double that to pay out the rest of the winners.

In total, Mr. Beast revealed in his post that Beast Games winners were paid a total of $25,019,995.

Obviously, the overall winner, Jeff Allen (read some interesting facts about Jeff's personal life here) took home the biggest prize. While the winner's purse was $10 million, Jeff was actually awarded a bit more ($10,004,242) since he won some challenges along the way.

The next-highest amount of money given to one player was $1.8 million, received by Mia Speight (Player 952) in the form of a private island. After that, Gage Gallagher (the contestant who won the coin flip against Mr. Beast to double the prize money in the finale) brought in $1 million.

JC (Player 566) was awarded $650,000 after his controversial decision to take the majority of a $1 million prize each of the top 10 contestants agreed to split.

Then, Esteban Zepeda (Player 457) took home $450,000, followed by Michael Robert House (Player 453), who won $236,878.

Akira Andrews and Twana Barnett (Players 539 and 830) won $200,000 and $190,000, respectively, followed by Davinci Crooks and Player 438 who raked in $100,000 each.

Players 338, 625, 884, and 929 all won $80,000 each, while Players 196, 221, 398, 464, and 563 each snagged $50,000.

52 total players were awarded $19,231 for events that occurred all the way back in Episode 1, while 18 players took home $13,888.

A few players won $7,439.50, $6,439.50, and $5,000, respectively, and Mr. Beast confirmed that all 2,000 contestants were given $2,000.

In the X post, the Beast Games host also revealed that the show's viewers who won the MoneyLion giveaway were collectively awarded $4.2 million.

Will There Be a Beast Games Season 2?

Beast Games has undoubtedly lived up to being touted as the biggest game show of all time. Whenever contestants are collectively awarded more than $25 million across just 10 episodes, heads are going to turn and interest in future installments will likely only go up.

Beast Games Season 2 has not received the green light yet, but that doesn't mean it won't be renewed soon. Amazon Prime Video is likely taking a close look at viewership numbers, audience retention across the 10 episodes, and new subscriber statistics to see if Season 2 would be a good investment for its platform.

However, Mr. Beast has gone on record to basically state that he is going to do Season 2 no matter what.

While appearing on The Colin and Samir Show (shared via YouTube), Mr. Beast was asked about the potential future of Beast Games. The social media megastar revealed that he is not allowed to talk about the show's potential future, but that "there's no way [he's] not" continuing it:

I was told not to talk about [the show's potential future]. I love what we did with 'Beast Games.' I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100%. There’s no way we’re not."

Mr. Beast also teased in the same interview that he is "not opposed" to changing the format of the competition and that it all depends on what fans want:

"I need to see what people think. I’m not opposed to doing 100 [contestants], I’m not opposed to doing 10,000 [contestants]. I’ll do whatever I think people want."

So, while another season hasn't yet been confirmed, it seems as though Mr. Beast is pretty confident it will happen one way or another.

Who knows, maybe contestants will split a $50 million prize at some point in the future.

Beast Games is streaming on Prime Video.