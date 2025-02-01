Out of 1,000 original contestants, Emma Nelson (also designated as Player 937) made her way into the Top 10 Cast of Beast Games, and many would like to get to know her better.

Beast Games is literally the biggest game show in television history. Starting with 1,000 contestants (one of which has faced a ton of backlash) and boasting a grand prize of $5 million, it features the most competitors and the highest prize ever.

As of writing, Episode 8 was the latest episode to be released, and it finally revealed which contestants made it into the top 10.

Who Is Emma Nelson From Beast Games? Biography Details

Emma Nelson Attended Utah Valley University

Beast Games Player 937, aka Emma Nelson, is only 22 years old. In Episode 8, she revealed that she was the youngest remaining contestant, and it is unclear if she has even graduated from college.

Emma attended Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah, which celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2023. She graduated when she was 17 in May 2020.

After high school, Emma applied to Utah Valley University and was accepted. As mentioned, how far along she is in her education is uncertain. It is worth noting that Utah Valley University is the largest public university in Utah.

Emma Is Married to Tyler Nelson

Emma is married to a man named Tyler Nelson. The couple got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot on October 20, 2022 at the Ogden Utah Temple, a place of worship for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Tyler's VSCO page, he enjoys trips with Emma, snow-skiing, and offroading.

Emma Has a Twin Sister

Emma has an identical twin sister named Andie, who appeared in Beast Games Episode 8. During the episode, all the contestants were allowed to see a couple of family members, and Andie was one of the people who came to visit Emma.

Emma also has an older brother named Jordan. He celebrated his 25th birthday on July 8, 2024.

The other member of Emma's family who came to see her at Beast City (built in a real Canadian park) was her father. Emma seems to be particularly close with her dad, as she shared a post on Instagram about him and included in the caption how thankful she is for him:

"This month has been the most mental, and physically challenging. I wanted to express how grateful I am for my dad who visited me at such a time in my life. My parents made me who I am, and without that I wouldn’t be so far in life. Thank you dad for teaching me what it is to be a good person."

However, her entire family is supportive of her, including her mother. Her parents celebrated 26 years of marriage on August 6, 2024.

Emma Applied to Beast Games as a Joke

Although Emma has outlasted nearly everyone else in Beast Games and made it to the top 10, she actually applied as a joke.

As Beast Games progressed, Emma was featured more on screen. She was particularly focused on in Episodes 6-8.

Throughout her Beast Games journey, Emma developed a strong bond with Player 744. The two grew as close as sisters and helped each other along the way, but they were forced to compete in a head-to-head trivia battle in Episode 6 to see who would move on and who would be eliminated.

After collectively choosing the spelling category, Player 744 misspelled the word "counselor," which led Emma to spell it right, ultimately moving on but eliminating her friend.

In Episode 8, Emma was voted to receive the key to house number 4. This meant she would be fourth in line to choose how much money she would take from a $1 million pool.

Unfortunately, Michael (read more about if he is actually a Grammy-winning artist here) and JC took $223,000 and $650,000, respectively, leaving only $27,000 for the other six to divvy up. Emma decided to take $5,000, and hopefully, it will be enough for her to bribe the rest of the contestants to save her from elimination in Episode 9.

Knowing how tough Emma has been, it is probably surprising for fans to hear that she didn't necessarily apply to be on the show with high hopes that she would win.

In fact, according to a Q&A video she made and shared via YouTube, she applied "as a joke:"

"So, I saw an ad on Mr. Beast's website. It says 'Click here to apply,' and it said, 'Open casting.' So, [I was] like, 'Okay, I'll apply as a joke, see how it goes. I probably won't get a call back.' But, I filled out the information, sent it to them, and then, probably like a week later, I got an email saying, 'Okay, congratulations. Follow these steps. It doesn't mean you're in the games yet, but we want to see a video of you, send in some pictures, tell us about yourself.' So we had to do a lot of that."

However, Emma got accepted and then had to go "to Las Vegas for Episode 0." She explained in the video that he goal, even at that point,t was "to make it onto Amazon Prime:"

"And then, in the very end, I got an email in July saying, 'Congratulations, you've made it into "Beast Games,'" and I was so stoked, it was a great day. But, after that, we went to Las Vegas for Episode 0, and that started with 2,000 (people), and we were dwindling down to 1,000. And then, the 1,000 of you that makes it, gets to go on the Amazon Prime show. That was my biggest goal. I didn't care how far I went, I just wanted to make it onto Amazon."

Player 937 then talked about how challenging Episode 0 was, mostly because she "was pretty much starving the whole time:"

"So, when we went to Vegas we had to do a bunch of challenges which you saw in Episode 0. That was hard for me because I was pretty much starving the whole time, because they kind of wanted you to have a really hard time mentally and physically, so they didn't feed you the best food. Which is okay, that's what you sign up for. But a lot of people left just on that basis, so its really just seeing how strong mentally you are, and then, as the game goes on, it gets more physical, more emotional, all that stuff.

How To Follow Emma Nelson Online

