Beast Games: Meet Michael, 'Grammy Award Winner' & Player 453: 5 Things To Know About Him

One of Beast Games' 1,000 contestants is Michael Robert House, who was labeled as a Grammy Award Winner, meaning many fans are eager to find out how he won the award and other facts about him.

Beast Games is an Amazon Prime Video game show that pits 1,000 contestants against each other. If that seems like many competitors, it is, but so is the grand prize ($5 million), the largest in game show history.

Who Is Michael Robert House From Beast Games? Biography Details

Michael Has Acted Prior to Beast Games

Beast Games might be the first time many viewers think they were introduced to Michael, but some may have seen him in the past.

In 2021, Michael appeared as a detective in the TV show Uncle Jimmy. That was his first acting credit and the only time he has been in a TV show outside of Beast Games.

However, Michael has also appeared in multiple music videos for some big artists. For example, he played a punk rocker in the music video for Yung Gravy's 2022 hit, "Betty."

In 2022, Michael was cast as an inmate in the "Chosen One" music video from Adam Hicks. Then, in 2023, he appeared as a werewolf in Karol G's music video for "S91."

Seeing as Beast Games began with 1,000 contestants (one of which recently received a lot of backlash and criticism from fans), Michael hasn't had much screen time until Episode 6. However, he was featured front and center in Episode 6 as he became captain of the pink team for winning the push-up challenge, and then is selected to represent his team in the bar-hanging finale contest by the episode's end.

Has Michael Won a Grammy?

In Beast Games Episode 6, Michael begins speaking on-screen. While talking, a nameplate appears for him, noting that he is a "Grammy Award Winner."

It is unclear if Michael has won a Grammy Award in the United States, but he was once a member of a band named Pipes and Pints. That band released an album in 2012 titled Found and Lost, for which they won an Andel Award.

The band is Czech, and so are the Andel Awards, which could be what Michael was referring to. The Andel Awards are essentially the Czech version of the Grammys, and at one point, they were even referred to as "Gramys."

Michael was a member of a band that won a prestigious award in 2012. Since that award show is the equivalent of the Grammys, it is appropriate to call Michael a Grammy Award Winner.

Michael Appeared on Jimmy Kimmel

Michael is no stranger to making appearances in filmed productions. However, he has also been in a skit for Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

The skit Michael appeared in aired in November 2023, featuring him as a tattoo artist. He got to perform alongside Guillermo and Jelly Roll.

Michael took to Instagram in November 2023 to share his experience, calling it "truly unforgettable" and something he "will cherish forever:"

"Recently, we had a fantastic time with Jelly Roll. Michael House, also known as Syco Mike the Mugshot Mic, tattooed Guillermo during an early Christmas celebration on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show. The experience was truly unforgettable and we are grateful to everyone involved for making it happen. Thank you all so much! We will cherish the memories forever."

Michael Has a Dog Named Mushu

One of Michael's favorite activities is spending time with his dog, Mushu. Mushu lives up to the "Man's Best Friend" moniker often given to dogs, as Michael always posts about her.

For example, in December 2023, Michael uploaded a video collection of pictures featuring Mushu to Instagram. In the caption, he mentioned that the pair's "bond is unbreakable:"

"My dog and I have meaningful conversations, and she understands my words and emotions perfectly. She is not just a pet, but a cherished family member. Our bond is unbreakable, and our journey together has been nothing short of remarkable. I am grateful for you, Mushu. We are two fortunate dragonflies."

Mushu turned 10 years old in February 2024, so she will have a birthday soon.

Michael Will Next Star in Mickey's Slayhouse

Fans introduced to Michael in Beast Games (read more about the beautiful locations Beast Games was filmed at) won't have to wait long to see him in another role. The 5'10" reality star will be playing in a dark horror titled Mickey's Slayhouse, taking viewers on a journey through a deserted Mickey's Playhouse amusement park.

Instead of family-friendly fun, the amusement park will bring thrills and chills to any who enter.

In the film, Michael plays Psycho Bob, indicating that he is an antagonist inside the amusement park. According to an Instagram post, the film will play in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2025.

How To Follow Michael Robert House Online

Beast Games is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes are released every Thursday.