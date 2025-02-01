Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games is nearing its finish line as the final Top 10 contestants do whatever it takes to win the $5,000,000 grand prize.

From a pool of 1000 contestants in the reality series, only 10 contestants remain as tensions rise and betrayal ensues among the participants.

It all came down to the actions of Player 830, Twana Barnett, after she decided to eliminate Deano and Jaz in Episode 7.

The Top 10 Contestants of Beast Games

Courtney Ferris - Player 424

Courtney Ferris

Instagram: @court_ferris

Courtney Ferris (aka Player 424) is a freelance photographer who mustered all her strength and luck to make it into the final 10 contestants of Beast Games.

Reaching the final phases of the game is more than a blessing for Courtney, but it is still not enough since she wants to retrieve the ultimate prize.

Michael Robert House - Player 453

Michael Robert House

Instagram: @michaelrhouse

Michael Robert House is no stranger to accolades and the spotlight since he previously won an Andel Award with his band, Pipes and Pints, for their 2012 album, Found and Lost.

The Andel Award appears equivalent to a Grammy in the Czech Republic, which is why he is listed as a "Grammy Award winner" in Beast Games.

By becoming one of the final 10 contestants, Michael points out that he doesn't regret anything, noting, "It's just a game," at the end.

JC - Player 566

JC

Instagram: @jcgallego333

JC, an LGBTQ+ fertility advocate, is emotional about reaching the final 10 as Player 566.

Winning $5,000,000 would mean a lot for JC and his family. He and his husband have spent their life savings and took out loans to go through IVF and surrogacy so that they can start a family. Now, JC and his husband have two healthy boys.

JC declares that he will go all-out to "fight for [his] family and to help [them] rebuild."

Queen - Player 817

Queen

Instagram: @thequeenofcoverage

Queen is an airline customer service agent who is ready to give her all as part of the Top 10.

In the confessional, Queen says she will first pay all of her debt if she ends up winning the ultimate grand prize since being debt-free is at the top of her priority.

Twana Barnett - Player 830

Twana Barnett

Instagram: @twana_barnett

Twana Barnett, an actress and professional wrestler, says that it was a "very emotional" journey for her before reaching the top 10, considering that she eliminated two people (one of them whose closest to her) to get in the final phase.

Growing up homeless, Twana reveals that she wants to help other homeless kids if she ends up winning the grand prize of $5,000,000.

Given that she is one of the final 10 contestants, her goal is now attainable as long as she never gives up in the last games.

Jeffrey Randall Allen - Player 831

Jeffrey Randall Allen

Instagram: @legacy.831

As a devoted dad, winning the grand prize will be a game-changer in Jeffrey Randall Allen's life.

Jeffrey has long been a fan-favorite among fans since many believe that he has the best chance to win it all (read more about Jeffrey Randall Allen's milestones here).

One of his sons, Jack, is a diehard and passionate Mr. Beast fan, and he is the main reason why he ends up signing on to join Beast Games in the first place.

His other son, Lucas, has a rare disease called creatine transporter deficiency. It is a brain disease that is currently incurable.

If he ends up winning $5,000,000, his first goal is to find a cure for Lucas.

Patrick - Player 930

Patrick

Patrick, Player 930, is a man of integrity, which is why he ends up among the final 10 contestants of Beast Games.

In fact, during one of the final challenges involving a million dollars, he doesn't give up the chance to become greedy because he says that it's not who he is inside.

He says in the confessional, "Why would I risk us not progressing in the game by being greedy?"

Emma Nelson - Player 937

Emma Nelson

Instagram: @emma_k_nelson

Emma Nelson, 22, is the youngest contestant among the final 10 participants of Beast Games. She works as a receptionist in the real world.

Emma is still shocked to learn that she is part of the Top 10, pointing out that reaching this phase has been "unreal" for her.

If she wins the $5,000,000, she wants to make a house for her family, help her twin sister who just graduated from nursing school, and assist her mom and dad in any way possible.

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime - Player 947

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime

Instagram: @yesithebear

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime, a medical assistant, admits that being part of the top 10 of Beast Games is "bittersweet" because she lost a lot of friends already.

Still, winning the prize is her number one goal since she wants to give back to her family, simply because, "They're definitely what's most important to me in the world."

Gage - Player 974

Gage

Gage is an ambulance EMT who definitely has an idea of what will go down in high-risk and tense situations.

As Player 974, Gage has found ways to win and survive in the different games that Mr. Beast has thrown at them.

The next episode of Beast Games will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, February 7 at midnight PT.

Read more about Beast Games' release schedule here.