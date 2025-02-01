Beast Games: Meet JC, Player 566 - 4 Things to Know About His Real Life

Get to know JC, or Player 566, after he left his mark on Beast Games and became a bit of an antagonist in Episode 8.

Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games is a high-stakes competition that brings 1,000 contestants into the arena. With a record-breaking $5 million grand prize (the largest in game show history), the series raises the stakes like never before.

Despite poor critical reception and a lawsuit over alleged mistreatment of contestants during production, Beast Games became a top performer on Prime Video.

Who Is JC From Beast Games? Biography Details

JC Attended St. John's University

JC attended St. John's University in New York, an institution known for its strong commitment to faith, service, and leadership.

St. John's website states that it fosters an inclusive environment where students of all backgrounds can engage in discussions, service projects, and faith-based initiatives.

JC Works in Insurance

JC has built a career in the insurance industry, serving as a Claims CSR Manager at Aspire General Insurance.

With nearly two decades of experience, per his LinkedIn, he has held roles at AAA, Alliance United Insurance Company, and 21st Century Insurance, where he specialized in claims management, training, and quality assurance.

JC Is Married to Joseph Gallego Iori

JC is married to Joseph Gallego Iori, and together, they're raising two sons, Ashton and Preston. JC frequently expresses his love and dedication to his family on Instagram. This past Christmas, he declared he'd "move mountains" for his husband and kids:

"I couldn't ask for a better support system. My family is everything to me, I’d move mountains for them. Love you Joseph, Preston and Ashton!"

Celebrating his son Preston's birthday in November, JC posted a TikTok showcasing their family vacation in Big Bear Lake, California.

JC Thought Beast Games' Application Was a Scam at First

JC initially thought Beast Games' application was a scam but later became one of its top contestants.

During a Facebook live, he discussed how he was first asked about joining Beast Games, noting that it'd be crazy to turn down a chance at $5 million:

"I got an email from a casting company saying that, 'If you want to compete for a chance at $5 million,' and who wouldn't want to complete for a chance at $5 million? So I said, 'Sure.'"

JC then explained that because the process began moving so quickly, he initially thought Beast Games "was a scam:"

"I filled out the information, submitted it, and I want to say about two or three days later I got a response and that kind of made me feel like it was a scam."

He noted that the process was quick but rather thorough, having to provide a lot of personal information and complete a "psychological questionnaire" to ensure that none of the contestants were "cuckoo."

While not deemed cuckoo, in Episode 8, having just aired on January 30, JC ruffled some feathers of both contestants and fans. During the episode, he had the opportunity to take a portion of $1 million, ultimately securing $650,000 despite initially wanting to leave some for another player.

He justified his decision by explaining his financial struggles, including mortgage payments and debts totaling over $530,000.

However, his choice sparked backlash from fellow contestants and viewers, with many accusing him of being selfish. Despite the criticism, JC defended his actions, stating that securing the money was a guaranteed way to rebuild his family’s future.

