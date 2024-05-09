Amazon Prime Video's The GOAT brings back famous reality stars to compete through a series of challenges to find out who ends up being declared The Greatest of All Time.

2024's The GOAT pits a cast of 14 reality stars against one another in a show filled with challenges inspired by other reality competitions. The last contestant remaining will win the grand prize of $200,000.

The GOAT premiered on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on May 9.

Every Contestant In Prime Video's The GOAT

Host:

Daniel Tosh

Daniel Tosh

Instagram: @danieltosh

Daniel Tosh serves as the host of 2024's The GOAT.

Known for his controversial style of black humor and sarcasm, Tosh is a stand-up comedian best known for his appearances in The Late Show with David Letterman, his own Comedy Central Presents specials, Premium Blend, and The Tonight Show.

He is also the host of his own show, Tosh.0, where he provides hilarious commentary on online viral clips and internet memes.

Contestants:

CJ Franco

CJ Franco

Instagram: @cjfranco

Celisa "CJ" Franco became famous after becoming the winner of Max's FBoy Island Season 1 in 2021.

After CJ's memorable stint in FBoy Island, she is set to bring her signature humor to the star-studded cast of The GOAT. She also made a brief appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of The GOAT's premiere, CJ spoke with Upi to talk about her experience in the reality series, describing the show as an extension of Daniel Tosh's talk show, Tosh.0:

"To me, it seems like Tosh.0 just took over a house of reality stars and they let him do whatever he wanted. It's like we had the best babysitter in the world."

Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Instagram: @need4Ispeed

Love is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton joins the cast of The GOAT, and right from the get-go, she announces her desire to become the greatest of all time.

Lauren's experience from Love is Blind in analyzing other people's intentions could come in handy in the competition where one needs to outlast the other.

Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin

Instagram: @mrsjillzarin

Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York brings her competitive fire to The GOAT.

The 60-year-old reality star tells the confessional that she has a reputation for being right a lot, and this appears to serve as a warning for her fellow contestants.

Aside from her stint in the Bravo series (2008-2011), Jill is also an accomplished author of Secrets of a Jewish Mother: Real Advice, Real Stories, Real Love.

Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute

Instagram: @kristendoute

Kristen Doute of Vanderpump Rules joins the fun to see if she emerges to become The Greatest of All Time in 2024's The GOAT.

Outside of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen also has an impressive resume since she wrote the book, He's Making You Crazy, as well as serving as the host of a podcast titled Sex, Love... and What Else Matters.

Kristen boldly claims in Episode 1 that the other contestants won't know what is coming for them, seemingly teasing that she will play mind games throughout.

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams

Instagram: @tayshia

Tayshia Adams appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She even had her own The Bachelorette season.

Tayshia, who has over 1.4 million Instagram followers, is ready to take the spotlight from others in The GOAT.

She reunites with fellow The Bachelor franchise alum Joe Amabile in the series.

Joe Amabile

Joe Amabile

Instagram: @joeamabile1

Joe Amabile has several memorable stints in the world of reality TV, with him having appeared in The Bachelorette Season 14, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 5 and 7, and Dancing with the Stars Season 27 where he finished in 5th place.

Joe is hoping that his vast experience in reality shows serves as an advantage in the different challenges that The GOAT will showcase to the contestants.

Paola Mayfield

Paola Mayfield

Instagram: @paola_mayfield

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield managed to find her one true love during the first season of the TLC series back in 2014.

In the same interview with Upi, Paola admitted that it was quite hard for the male and women competitors of The GOAT to live together in the mansion:

"I like to be able to walk naked in the house if I can. There are so many people and cameras are rolling everywhere, so you've got to be careful what you do."

Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan

Instagram: @rezafarahan

Reza Farahan gained popularity after his stint in Bravo's Shahs of Sunset and Yours, Mine, or Ours.

The 50-year-old real estate agent enters the competition with the right amount of tenacity and charm as he reunites with friends while sorting out a compelling game plan.

Wendell Holland

Wendell Holland

Instagram: @wendellholland

Survivor Season 36 winner Wendell Holland is ready to compete anew to win the $200,000 grand prize and become The Greatest of All Time.

Wendell tells the confessional that he has always been very athletic and he thinks that he is one of the greats due to his triumph on Survivor.

Will Wendell be the sole survivor once it is all over? Only time will tell.

Teck Holmes

Teck Holmes

Instagram: @teckholmes

Teck Holmes first gained prominence during his involvement in MTV's The Real World: Hawaii in 1999. He used that as a stepping stone to launch his acting career, appearing in projects like Lincoln Heights and Friends.

On the reality show side of things, Teck was a contestant in MTV's The Challenge and All Stars 1 and All Stars 2.

Alyssa Edwards/Justin Johnson

Alyssa Edwards/Justin Johnson

Instagram: @alyssaedwards_1

Alyssa Edwards (aka Justin Johnson) received widespread praise after his stint in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2.

Speaking in the same interview with Upi, Justin offered high praise to The GOAT since the show is not shy to hide the camera crew:

"It shows the camera crew. They're not trying to hide all that. It's a celebration of all reality shows mashed up into one."

He also mentions that he wants viewers to see the "little Justin still inside [him]" instead of her drag persona:

"[I wanted to] challenge that little Justin still inside me that didn't make the baseball team. Then I realized, wait a minute, I think some of this is just based on luck and social skills."

Da’Vonne Rogers

Da’Vonne Rogers

Instagram: @davonnedianne_

Living together in one house with the rest of the competitors is not a problem for Big Brother alum Da’Vonne Rogers. The 35-year-old reality star was part of the show thrice (Seasons 17, 18, & 22).

Da'Vonne knows how to make alliances and manipulate others to her side, making her one of the dangerous contestants in The GOAT.

Aside from her stint in Big Brother, she was also a contestant in MTV's The Challenge Season 3: War of the Worlds.

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso

Instagram: @joeysasso

The Circle Season 1 winner Joey Sasso is ready to outsmart the others in The GOAT.

While this new competition will not be a popularity contest similar to the Netflix series, Joey's lovable charm and overflowing confidence should be enough assets to win it all.

In The GOAT Episode 1, Joey is happy to see his friend, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, because they both came from Netflix reality shows. An alliance may be brewing for the pair.

Jason Smith

Jason Smith

Instagram: @official_chefjasonsmith

Jason Smith, the winner of Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship and Food Network Star, tries his luck to be the greatest of all time in 2024's The GOAT.

Jason jokingly says that he is ready to be the group's chef in The GOAT mansion, much to the delight of everyone inside.

Jason also served as a judge on Best Baker in America and Christmas Cookie Challenge.

The GOAT is now streaming on Prime Video.

