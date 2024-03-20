Bravo's The Valley cast has a diverse collection of reality stars led by Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The Valley chronicles the story of a group of friends as they navigate the complex realities of parenthood in the San Francisco Valley.

The reality series premiered on Bravo on March 19.

Every Main Cast Member of Bravo's The Valley

Jax Taylor

Instagram: @mrjaxtaylor

Vanderpump Rules mainstay Jax Taylor stars in The Valley as one of its notable cast members.

Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have a two-year-old son, Cruz, and their parenthood is expected to be one of the main focuses of the reality series.

Before The Valley's debut on Bravo, though, Jax and Brittany jointly announced in February 2024 that they were “taking time apart” from their marriage.

Balancing his finances after establishing a new bar and company is at the core of Jax's struggle.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram: @brittany

Brittany Cartwright, Jax's wife, joins the cast of The Valley.

Brittany is still reeling from the decision to take a break from her marriage with Jax amid private issues.

In the February 29 episode of the couple's joint podcast, "When Reality Hits," Brittany opened up about this decision, noting, "Marriages are very hard and [she] had a particularly rough year."

Still, Brittany (via US Magazine) said that she is "taking things one day at a time" and is focusing on "being the best mom to Cruz."

The Valley's official synopsis teased that Brittany is still struggling to maintain her self-confidence while also trying to fix her marriage with Jax.

Kristen Doute

Instagram: @kristendoute

One of the stars joining The Valley's ensemble is Kristen Doute.

Kristen and her boyfriend, Luke, moved in together with hopes of starting a family despite being in a long-distance relationship. This is on top of the responsibility of caring for their three dogs and running multiple businesses.

In Episode 1 of The Valley, Kristen gave an update about her life, saying that she now owns a "really beautiful home in Valley Village for two and a half years."

Kristen also explained her plan to start a family with Luke, pointing out the fact that she's insecure about her friends entering marriage and parenthood:

“Watching all of my friends over the past few years get married, have babies and grow their families, [I started thinking], ‘S–t, I am the oldest girl in this group. When is my time?’ We have been kind of doing this long-distance thing, but he decided he is going to spend the summer in the Valley with me because we are going to try to have a baby.”

However, Jax appeared to be concerned about Kristen's desire to start a family.

Luke Broderick

Instagram: @luke_broderick

Luke Broderick, Kristen's long-distance boyfriend, joins the fun in The Valley.

Jax questions Luke's journey to parenthood in a tense confrontation in Episode 1 of the series.

Jax said he wants to ensure that Kristen is "going to be okay having a kid out of wedlock," noting the complexities of raising children.

Luke acknowledged Jax's concern, but he still protected Kristen by saying that he trusts her decision:

“We both have the same mindset that we are giving this kid the best life we can no matter what. That is more important to me than a ring and a wedding.”

Danny Booko

Instagram: @danielbooko

Michigan native Danny Booko is one of Jax's friends married to his wife, Nia Sanchez.

Danny is best known for his roles in Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The O.C., iCarly, and The Goldbergs.

Danny is a proud parent of three kids (two of them are twins). In the first season of The Valley, he can be seen contemplating whether moving out is the best decision since it would mean leaving his close friends behind.

Nia Booko

Instagram: @realniasanchez

In The Valley Season 1, Nia Booko is trying to find common ground with her husband, Danny, to move out to find a new beginning for their family.

As a former Miss USA winner in 2014, Nia embraced her new life as a mother after having three kids with Danny.

While Danny expresses his desire to move out and start anew, Nia wants the opposite: to stay put and be with her friends.

Jesse Lally

Instagram: @jesselally

Jesse Lally, a real estate broker, joins her wife, Michelle, in the series as they try to fix their broken marriage after hitting a major speedbump.

In the couple's official profile from Bravo, it is revealed that Jesse and Michelle started constantly arguing after the birth of their daughter, Isabella.

Jesse is also one of Jax's closest friends in the show.

Michelle Lally

Instagram: @michelle.saniei

As a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles, Michelle Lally is known by many as successful in her career, considering that entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of her family.

As things shifted to starting a family, her marriage with Jesse slowly crumbled.

Ahead of The Valley's debut, Michelle confirmed with Entertainment Tonight that she and Jesse "have separated:"

"I think you're gonna be very surprised. There's a lot that happens. We've been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You're gonna see that we have separated."

She said that she wanted to show the viewers that "not everything is glamorous and perfect:"

"I want to show that not everything is glamorous and perfect. I want to show people that marriage is difficult and, you know, some people survive it and some people unfortunately don't."

Jason Caperna

Instagram: @jasonpcaperna

Jason Caperna is a hardworking attorney in the early stages of parenthood after welcoming a new child with his wife, Janet.

Jason wants nothing but the best for his family as The Valley showcases the ups and downs of his life as a first-time parent.

Janet Caperna

Instagram: @janetelizabethx

Janet Caperna is no stranger to Vanderpump Rules since she has been friends with Jax, Brittany, and Kristen for a long time. That said, joining the show is an easy transition for the former executive assistant.

As a first-time mother, Janet decided to embrace the stay-at-home status and focus on her first child.

Jasmine Goode

Instagram: @jasminegoode_

Jasmine Goode, a newbie in the world of real estate, looks ahead to a new chapter in her career and personal life.

Jasmine is good friends with Michelle Lally. Together, they work on a mentor-mentee relationship to help the former start her career in real estate.

Jasmine has a girlfriend named Melissa, and she hopes to have kids someday. She is also a former NFL cheerleader and a past contestant on The Bachelor.

Zack Wickham

Instagram: @zackwickham

As the only single guy in the group, Zack Wickham has a unique journey in The Valley.

Zack, an openly gay individual, is Brittany's best friend from college. His office profile on Bravo teased that he serves as the mediator of the clashing couples in the show.

New episodes of The Valley premiere on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

