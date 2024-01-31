The 2024 cast is set heading into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 on Bravo every Tuesday night.

During Season 10, Vanderpump Rules hit new heights of popularity and controversy with "Scandoval," where two of the show's longest-lasting couples went through a heart-wrenching breakup.

Season 11 promises to show the aftermath and rippling effects of Scandoval on the group of friends and co-workers, some of which have been on the series since Season 1.

Every Cast Member in Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Lisa Vanderpump

Instagram: @lisavanderpump

The Queen of Bravo, Lisa Vanderpump is a top-notch businesswoman and the anchor of Vanderpump Rules. Her calming presence and sense of responsibility for her employees have kept many cast members together.

Now entering the highly-anticipated new season, it'll be interesting to see how Lisa can navigate this group of friends riddled with shattered trust.

Katie Maloney

Instagram: @musickillskate

Katie has been on Vanderpump Rules since Day 1 as a waitress and SUR and later marrying Tom Schwartz at the end of Season 5.

After her divorce (shown in Season 10), Katie embraces the single life and navigating the dating scene of L.A.

Additionally, the progress of her restaurant, Something About Her, is teased to face challenges in Season 11 with permit delays and ongoing issues, making the venture more difficult than expected.

Tom Sandoval

Instagram: @tomsandoval1

One of the most hated men in modern reality TV is Tom Sandoval.

Following Scandoval, Tom participated in various reality shows before the beginning of Season 11. Amid the media attention, he competed in the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and appeared on The Masked Singer.

One of the more awkward situations expected to be shown in Season 11 is when he and Ariana navigate a household stalemate, sharing the same roof. Tom returning to the show was a guarantee but will lead to many uncomfortable situations.

Scheana Shay

Instagram: @scheana

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, navigate challenges as they transition from the honeymoon stage to life with a toddler.

Scheana is expected to struggle with postpartum OCD while managing a delicate balance within her social group. There are also rumors that she makes some controversial friendship decisions related to Ariana and Tom.

Ariana Madix

Instagram: @arianamadix

After placing third in Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), Ariana Madix has grown her career incredibly after Tom cheated on her in 2022 and 2023.

As Season 11 is set to launch, Ariana just made her Broadway debut in Chicago the Musical.

As it relates to what will happen during Season 11, which was filmed before her being on DWTS, Ariana is determined to make the best of the situation.

Despite still sharing a home with her ex, she is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. Alongside working on the sandwich shop, Something About Her, with Katie, Ariana is seizing various opportunities, including creating a new cocktail book.

Tom Schwartz

Instagram: @twschwa

Having played a role in Scandoval, the heat isn't off Tom Schwartz heading into Season 11.

Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair this season and will reportedly be in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife (Katie).

Schwartz has always had difficulty acting as a leader and independent thinker, so it will be fascinating to see how he navigates the next chapter in his life.

James Kennedy

Instagram: @itsjameskennedy

In the aftermath of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, James Kennedy bought his first house with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. He also happily reunited with his dog Graham (renamed "Hippie"), previously surrendered to a shelter by his ex Rachel Leviss during her mental health treatment.

During Season 11, the self-proclaimed number-one guy in the group is looking to make his career as a DJ successful and continue a relationship with Ally.

Lala Kent

Instagram: @lalakent

In Season 11, Lala Kent is navigating a tough custody battle while prioritizing being the best mother to her daughter, Ocean.

During her journey to give Ocean a sibling, Lala delves into fertility treatments and considers a sperm donor as a single mother.

It's rumored that Lala may open herself back up to both of the Toms, which will be seen as an unsupportive move toward Ariana.

Brock Davies

Instagram: @brock_davies

Brock is best known as Scheana's new husband who will likely grow a larger role within the friend group during Season 11.

Just like with Scheana, it will be interesting to see what role Brock plays in fatherhood and trying to find happiness after the honeymoon stage.

Jax Taylor

Instagram: @mrjaxtaylor

Jax is back, but only in a limited guest appearance. Expected to return for possibly one episode, Jax has left a lasting impact on Vanderpump Rules.

That impact was so profound that Bravo is giving him, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and former Vanderpump star Kristen Doute their show titled The Valley, premiering this spring.

Ken Todd

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have celebrated over four decades of marriage. They initially crossed paths at a London nightclub when she was 21 and he was 37, swiftly deciding to marry just a few months after their first meeting.

On Vanderpump Rules, Ken is a loving husband to Lisa and is known for always holding one of the pomeranian dogs in his arms (no matter where they are).

Pandora Vanderpump

Instagram: @pandoravt

Pandora Vanderpump is the daughter of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, known for her presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Alongside her brother Max, Pandora has played a significant role in their family businesses, including owning multiple restaurants and being involved in ventures like Vanderpump Wines and TomTom (heavily featured in the series).

Guillermo Zapata & Nathalie Zapata

Long-time business partner and SUR operator, Guillermo Zapata has been on Vanderpump Rules since the beginning.

Guillermo is a renowned restaurateur, model, and accomplished actor/producer. Guillermo, along with his wife Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, manages SUR, which is commonly seen on Vanderpump Rules.

He met Nathalie at the restaurant in 2001, and she joined him in building SUR's success, leaving her life in Paris. In 2005, Guillermo and Nathalie collaborated with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd and have gone on to be successful.

Peter Madrigal

Instagram: @peter_madrigal

After previously having a much bigger role on Vanderpump Rules, Peter Madrigal, the long-time manager of SUR, will return in Season 11 in a guest role.

In addition to working at SUR, he has a production company with ongoing projects, works part-time in real estate, sells T-shirts referencing Vanderpump Rules moments, offers personalized Cameo messages for fans, and is open to appearing on other Bravo series like Winter House.

Kristina Kelly

Instagram: @kristinakelly

Having a long history on Vanderpump Rules and as an employee of SUR, Kristina Kelly will be making a guest appearance during Season 11. Now 35, she welcomed a baby boy into the world in March 2023.

Max Todd

Instagram: @maxfieldblue_

Max Todd is the son of Lisa and Ken who is also actively engaged in the family's business ventures, contributing to the success of multiple restaurants.

He's also been heavily featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with his adoption being the focus of a 2010 episode.

Ally Lewber

Instagram: @allylewber

Having been in a relationship for over a year and growing more easily within the close-knit friend circle on Vanderpump Rules, Ally is establishing her place.

Following James' purchase of a house in the Valley, the couple is adjusting to suburban life with their pets.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 releases episodes every Tuesday night on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.