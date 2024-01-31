Peacock confirmed the official release date for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules as it airs on TV and Peacock.

The Vanderpump clan is in for yet another season of drama and excitement after a cheating scandal took center stage in Season 10 and brought millions of newcomers to its audience.

Recently, leading star Ariana Madix appeared in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars (taking third place), although she is far from the only West Hollywood reality star to return to the spotlight in the Season 11 premiere.

When Does Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Air on Peacock?

Bravo

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Peacock confirmed the release date for Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

After Season 11's first episode premiered on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 30, Peacock reconfirmed the episode will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, January 31.

Previously, new episodes on the streamer have debuted at 5 a.m. ET, which is the expected release time for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 1 as well.

What Will Happen in Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

To put it lightly, Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will have no shortage of drama and emotion, particularly as the family takes on the fallout from the scandal known as “Scandoval.”

This term became popular after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up with each other, changing the dynamic of the show after they lasted as a couple for most of the first 10 seasons.

The couple fell out with one another due to Sandoval cheating on Madix with Rachel Leviss, and Season 11 is already teasing a reunion between the two with Madix celebrating her birthday at a bar co-owned by Sandoval.

The Season 11 cast of reality stars is set to take over Hollywood and Los Angeles as Madix and Sandoval's relationship takes lead billing. Fans are already looking forward to seeing Sandoval get chewed out viciously by Scheana Shay over his affair.

Many will also miss Rachel Leviss after her contract was not renewed for the season, particularly due to her involvement in the cheating scandal, although she looks to get to a better place with her mental health.

But with trailers teasing plenty of fierce fighting between cast members, including foul-mouthed insults and drinks being thrown at one another, every week is sure to bring something that will have fans talking all season long.

Episode 1 of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will be available to stream on Peacock on Wednesday, January 31.