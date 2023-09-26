Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) will feature over a dozen contestants for Season 32 - here’s everything to know about the show’s return.

Hosted by Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro and longtime DWTS veteran Julianne Hough, Season 32 will continue the pop culture phenomenon as it airs both on ABC and Disney+ simultaneously.

Pairing an eclectic group of celebrity personalities with a team of world-class dancers, this show has been a unique form of entertainment since its inception in 2005, with new faces taking the spotlight in 2023.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32 - Contestants and Pros

Dancing with the Stars revealed its full line-up of contestants and dancers during a special presentation on Good Morning America on September 13, confirming 14 celebrities and their professional dancer partners.

The full line-up for DWTS Season 32 can be seen below:

1.) Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford is regarded as one of the most successful Black male supermodels in history, having served as the host of the Bravo TV series Make Me a Supermodel from 2008.

First rising to fame through his work with Ralph Lauren starting in 1993, Beckford earned numerous accolades in the modeling world and also served as a judge for the UK edition of America’s Next Top Model.

Beckford will be partners with Jenna Johnson, who started as a Dancing With the Stars pro in Season 23 in 2016. She won the competition in Season 26 alongside Olympic bronze-medalist figure skater Adam Rippon.

2.) Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez

The youngest celebrity dancer in Season 32 will be 17-year-old Xochitl Gomez, who is best known for her role in the MCU as America Chavez, first introduced in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Gomez got her start in Hollywood on two episodes of the Disney Channel series Raven’s Home in 2018 and is recognized outside the MCU for her role in Season 1 of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club.

Gomez will team up with Val Chmerkovskiy, who started on DWTS in 2011’s Season 13. He is a two-time winner, taking home the top prize in Season 20 with actress Rumer Willis and again in Season 23 with Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez.

3.) Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan is arguably best known to fans for her role as Lily Aldrin in the hit TV sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 206 episodes between 2005 and 2014.

She’s also recognizable for her work as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and in multiple films from the American Pie franchise.

Hannigan will be paired up with Sasha Farber, who first joined as a pro in Season 17 and has been a series regular since Season 22. His best finishes came in Season 26 with figure skater Tonya Harding and in Season 28 with Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke in Season 28, placing third both times.

4.) Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey

Australian reality TV star Harry Jowsey will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in Dancing with the Stars Season 32. He made his name as a fan-favorite on the Netflix show Too Hot To Handle in 2020.

Since then, he hosted his own interactive show on Spotify called Dating Harry Jowsey along with a tell-all-style podcast titled Tap In.

Jowsey will work with DWTS newcomer Rylee Arnold, whose older sister, Lindsey, is a veteran and former winner on the show.

5.) Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson continues her run in the reality TV sphere as a contestant on DWTS Season 32 after her time as the star of Season 20 of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Lawson has a successful career as a child and family therapist in Georgia, and she was also a contestant on The Bachelor Season 27, finishing in fourth place.

Lawson hopes to dance her way to success alongside Artem Chigvintsev, who first joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro for Season 19. He won the competition in Season 29 with former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

6.) Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix hopes to further her own legacy in reality TV with a Dancing With the Stars Season 32 win. Madix is best known for her place as a cast member of Bravo TV’s The Vanderpump Rules.

She has also dipped her toes into scripted TV, with minor appearances in sitcoms like Dads and Anger Management.

Madix will work with Pasha Pashkov, who will make his second DWTS appearance after first starring as a pro in Season 28. That season saw him dance with The Office star Kate Flannery, finishing in seventh place.

7.) Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz

Season 32 will also pick from the wide world of music by featuring singer, songwriter, and guitar player Jason Mraz, most well-known for winning two Grammy Awards in 2010.

Along with two other Grammy nominations, Mraz has three studio albums that were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and two that were certified gold.

Mraz moves to the dance floor with partner Daniella Karagach, who first became a DWTS pro in Season 29. She earned early success in the arena, winning the competition in Season 30 with former NBA player Iman Shumpert (the only NBA player to win DWTS).

8.) Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson

The National Football League will send its 24th player to Dancing with the Stars for Season 32 in former running back Adrian Peterson, who played professional football for 14 years (11 with the Minnesota Vikings).

Playing for seven teams, Peterson was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2012 and earned seven Pro Bowl nods. He also led the league in rushing yards three times and in rushing touchdowns in 2009 and 2015.

Peterson will transition from the turf to the dance floor with partner Britt Stewart, who’s worked as a DWTS pro since Season 29. Her best finish was a fifth-place ranking in Season 31 alongside deaf SAG award-winner Daniel Durant.

9.) Lele Pons

Lele Pons

Season 32 of DWTS will dip into the internet star pool with Lele Pons, a Venezuelan YouTuber/actress who boasts more than 18 million subscribers on her YouTube page.

First rising to fame for her comedy work on Vine, where she had the platform’s third-most-followed account, she also finished in ninth place on Season 9 of The Masked Singer in early 2023.

Pons hopes to turn laughs into cheers as she partners with Brandon Armstrong, who first joined DWTS as a pro dancer in Season 27. He has two ninth-place finishes, one with TV host Jennie Mai in Season 29 and another with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks in Season 31.

10.) Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino takes on the dancing challenge in Season 32, most recognizable for her work in 1995’s Working Aphrodite where she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Along with supporting roles in Modern Family and Psych over the last decade, Sorvino was most recently part of the cast of 2023’s Sound of Freedom.

Sorvino will dance with Gleb Savchenko, who starred in Season 10 before starting a consistent DWTS run in Season 23, where he placed fourth with One Tree Hill’s Jana Rae Kramer. Savchenko placed fourth on two other occasions with singer Lauren Alaina (Season 28) and drag queen Shangela (Season 31).

11.) Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears

Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears will take her talents to the dance floor, with fans recognizing her for her work in Crossroads and Zoey 101.

The younger sister of embattled singer Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn also has three albums to her name, the last one (“Follow Me”) having been released in 2020.

Spears will dance into this arena with pro Alan Bersten, who’s been a regular part of the show since Season 25. He’s also a former Dancing with the Stars winner, taking home the victory in Season 28 with Miss USA and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

12.) Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky

Reality TV will get another representative on DWTS in Mauricio Umansky, who appears regularly on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills along with his now-estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

Umansky is quite the success story, known for his work as the CEO of The Agency, which represents some of the top celebrities and developers in the world. He also hosted his own reality show on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, in 2022.

Umansky will partner up with Emma Slater, a regular DWTS professional dancer ever since Season 17. She came out on top of the pack by winning Season 24 with former NFL running back Rashad Jennings.

13.) Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh almost dropped out of DWTS Season 32 before the WGA strike came to an end, but he’ll suit up for the series as fans watch out for his comedic personality on the dance floor.

A veteran of TV and film, Walsh is best known for his comedy work in movies like The Hangover and Ted along with TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Veep.

Walsh will take the dance floor with professional Koko Iwasaki, who is only in her second season as a DWTS pro after first hitting the scene in Season 31.

14.) Barry Williams

Barry Williams

A classic era of TV will be represented in Dancing With the Stars in Season 32 with Barry Williams, who fans will remember as Greg Brady, the oldest son on the iconic TV series The Brady Bunch.

Along with numerous Brady Bunch reprisals, Williams also enjoyed time on countless other popular series over the years, including Mission: Impossible, Full House, and Scrubs.

Williams has a DTWS veteran at his side in Peta Murgatroyd, who has enjoyed time as a regular professional since Season 13. She has two wins to her name as well, one in Season 14 with NFL wide receiver Donald Driver and the other in Season 22 with America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco.

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 will air simultaneously on ABC and on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, September 26, at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.