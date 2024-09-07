Dancing With the Stars 2024 Cast: Full Contestant Line-Up Announced for Season 33

Dancing with the Stars is on its way back for Season 33 in 2024 with a fresh new cast of contestants and professional dancers.

Originally kicking off its run in 2005, Dancing with the Stars pits celebrities from all areas of the entertainment industry with trained dancers in an epic competition.

There, they are judged and scored on their skills by both a cast of judges (read more about Dancing with the Stars' judges and hosts here) and a fan vote. The winner is then awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

Season 32 featured an impressive cast of stars, all ending with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness standout Xochitl Gomez dancing away with the top prize.

Every Contestant in Dancing with the Stars 2024 Cast

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola joins the Dancing with the Stars cast after a long and highly successful career in the National Football League (NFL) as a wide receiver. He is best known for his time with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowl championships in 2015 and 2017.

Amendola played for 13 seasons in the NFL for seven teams after going undrafted in 2008. He also led the league in kickoff return yards in 2009 while playing with the St. Louis Rams.

Amendola will be partnered with Witney Carson, who will take part in her 14th season of Dancing with the Stars. Her best finish came in Season 19, when she won the competition with current series co-host and former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero.

Anna Delvey, Partnered with Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey hopes to earn glory on Dancing with the Stars after being the center of major controversy over the last few years. Also known as Anna Sorokin, she was convicted of stealing $275,000 from hotels, banks, and upper-crust New Yorkers to fund a luxurious influencer lifestyle.

Delvey was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison and served just over three years of that sentence, but she was detained in 2022 and has been in home confinement for overstaying her visa. Now, she has a new career as an influencer, boasting over 1 million Instagram followers.

Delvey then became the subject of a Netflix series titled Inventing Anna, in which she was played by Julia Garner. The show detailed how the young Russian posed as a German heiress and conned New York's elite out of huge sums of money the way Delvey did in real life.

Delvey hopes to put herself back in fans' good graces alongside partner Ezra Sosa, who makes his Dancing with the Stars debut in Season 22.

Joey Graziadei, Partnered with Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei is a reality TV veteran who seeks out a new kind of success in the field of dance.

Graziadei first made a name for himself as a contestant in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, coming in 2nd place behind Dotun Olubeko. He was then picked as the lead for Season 28 of The Bachelor, proposing to Kelsey Anderson in the season finale in March 2024.

The former Bachelor star will team up with veteran dancer Jenna Johnson, who has been in seven seasons of Dancing with the Stars since 2016. Johnson is also a former winner, taking home the top prize in Season 26 with Olympic bronze medal figure skater Adam Rippon.

Dwight Howard

Season 33's tallest competitor is 6'10" Dwight Howard, an 18-year veteran of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Howard was an eight-time all-star center and won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards (2009-11) while also being named to the All-NBA First Team five times (2008-12).

After being selected first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Howard won his first and only NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for seven teams in his career (including three stints with the Lakers), and he currently plays overseas for the Taiwan Mustangs.

Howard will join forces with Daniella Karagach, who has been on four previous seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She even has experience working with NBA stars, as she was the Season 30 winner alongside former New York Knicks guard Iman Shumpert.

Chandler Kinney

Chandler Kinney will take her extensive background in dancing into Dancing with the Stars, hoping to have an advantage over the competition.

Kinney is best known for her work on Disney Channel, starring in shows such as Girl Meets World and K.C. Undercover. She then took roles in bigger franchises like the Lethal Weapon TV series and Disney Channel's Zombies movie series.

The actress also started dancing at three years old and has training in tap, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, and jazz. She studied at multiple dance institutions, including the Los Angeles Ballet Academy, and will try to use that training to win this competition.

Kinney will be partnered up with Brandon Armstrong, who joins the Dancing with the Stars cast for his seventh season. His best finish was in Season 32, where he came in eighth place with social media influencer Lele Pons.

Ilona Maher

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher will put trade in her cleats for a pair of dancing shoes in Season 33.

Maher is an American rugby union player who has two appearances under her belt at the Olympic Games. She placed sixth with the U.S. women's team in the Summer 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan before winning a bronze medal in 2024 in Paris, France.

The Olympian will take the dance floor with Brandon Armstrong, who has been a professional Dancing with the Stars dancer for the past eight seasons. He is also a former winner of this competition, coming in first place in Season 28 alongside former beauty pageant titleholder and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader is familiar with being in front of the camera as a model and will do so again donning a dance outfit for Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Nader is best known for her work as a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, appearing as a model between 2019 and 2022. She then became a covergirl for the magazine in 2023 alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Martha Stewart.

Nader will dance with Gleb Savchenko, who will be on the series for his 12th season. His top placements in previous years were three fourth-place finishes, which came with One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer in Season 23, American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina in Season 28, and drag queen Shangela in Season 31.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik was the first celebrity officially announced for Dancing with the Stars Season 33 as he takes on a new kind of floor routine.

Nedoroscik became a viral celebrity over the summer with the United States Men's Gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. His run on the pommel horse won him an individual bronze medal before helping Team USA to its first team medal (bronze) of any color since 2008, going viral online for his work.

Nedoroscik will team up with veteran dancer Rylee Arnold, who returns for her second season on Dancing with the Stars. In Season 32, she finished in sixth place with YouTube star Harry Jowsey.

Phaedra Parks

Reality TV star Phaedra Parks is a former attorney who looks to get a new kind of win outside of the court of law.

Parks is best known for her appearances on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta between 2010 and 2017, and she rejoined the show in 2024. She also starred on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock in 2023 and Season 10 of Married to Medicine.

Parks will have a seasoned pro at her side in Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who returns for his 20th season. He came out on top with actress Rumer Willis (Season 20) and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez (Season 23), and he is the current reigning champ after a Season 32 win alongside actress Xochitl Gomez.

Eric Roberts

Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actor Eric Roberts will embrace the dancing world with an appearance in Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in King of the Gypsies and earned an Oscar nomination for Runaway Train. Other major appearances include Inherent Vice, The Dark Knight, and The Expendables.

Roberts will be partnered with Britt Stewart, who is part of the Dancing with the Stars professional cast for her fifth consecutive season. Her best finish came in Season 31 when she placed fifth with deaf actor Daniel Durant.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling, best known for her work as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills 90210, will take her talents to the dance floor in Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Spelling can also be seen in Scary Movie 2, Mystery Girls, and TV movies such as A Carol Christmas.

Pasha Pashkov will serve as Spelling's professional partner, marking his sixth straight season as a pro dancer. His best finish came in Season 32 as he placed third with reality TV star Ariana Madix.

Jenn Tran

Season 33's reality TV quota grows with an appearance by Jenn Tran.

Tran first made a name for herself in Season 28 of The Bachelor, where she finished in fifth place. She was then chosen to be the star of The Bachelorette for Season 21, but after fans saw her propose to Devin Strader, information came out that the engagement had been broken off a month before the episode aired.

Tran will partner up with 12-time Dancing with the Stars veteran Sasha Farber as her professional dancer. He has two third-place finishes from Season 26 (with former figure skater Tonya Harding) and Season 28 (with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke).

Reginald VelJohnson

Acting legend Reginald VelJohnson closes out the competition for Dancing with the Stars Season 33 as the season's oldest participant (age 72).

VelJohnson's most notable appearance is his role as Sgt. Al Powell in the first two Die Hard movies. He also has roles in Invincible, Family Matters, and Ghostbusters.

Emma Slater will guide and train VelJohnson as his professional dance partner in her 16th appearance in the series. Her best performance came in Season 24 when she won the competition alongside former NFL running back Rashad Jennings.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 debuts on Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.